 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate
FRIDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Friday, May 13, 2022

  • 0
040922-pac-spt-eht

Action from Friday’s girls lacrosse game between Ocean City and host Egg Harbor Township. On Wednesday, the Red Raiders will play at Millville, and the Eagles will play at Mainland Regional.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

SOFTBALL

Cape-Atlantic League semifinals

4 p.m.

(4) Buena at (1) Egg Harbor Twp. 

(3) St. Joseph at (2) Cedar Creek

Other games

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Atlantic City

Glassboro at Cumberland

Wildwood at Penns Grove

Pleasantville at Holy Spirit 

BOYS LACROSSE

Cape-Atlantic League semifinals

3:45 p.m.

(4) Lower Cape May at (1) Ocean City

6 p.m.

People are also reading…

(3) Egg Harbor Twp. at (2) Holy Spirit

Other games

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Mainland

GIRLS LACROSSE

Cape-Atlantic League semifinals

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Holy Spirit 

5:30 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Ocean City

Other games

4 p.m.

Mainland at Millville

Collingswood at Our Lady of Mercy

BASEBALL

3:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at ACIT 

Lacey Twp. at Toms River East 

4 p.m.

St. Augustine at Hammonton

Absegami at Mainland

Cedar Creek at Millville

Atlantic City at Vineland

Cumberland at Pitman

Camden Tech vs. Wildwood at Maxwell Field

7 p.m.

Bridgeton at Lower Cape May

BOYS GOLF

4 p.m.

Mainland vs. St. Augustine vs. Atlantic City at Brigantine Golf Links

Cedar Creek vs. Bridgeton at Centerton Country Club

Hammonton vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at Pinelands Golf Course

GIRLS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

All-Star Tournament at Cedar Creek Golf Course 

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m. 

Pinelands at Donovan Catholic 

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Absegami

Atlantic City at Bridgeton

Vineland at Williamstown

Toms River East at Southern

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

Hammonton at St. Augustine

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News