High school schedule for Friday, May 13, 2022

SOFTBALL
Cape-Atlantic League semifinals
4 p.m.
(4) Buena at (1) Egg Harbor Twp.
(3) St. Joseph at (2) Cedar Creek
Other games
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Atlantic City
Glassboro at Cumberland
Wildwood at Penns Grove
Pleasantville at Holy Spirit
BOYS LACROSSE
Cape-Atlantic League semifinals
3:45 p.m.
(4) Lower Cape May at (1) Ocean City
6 p.m.
(3) Egg Harbor Twp. at (2) Holy Spirit
Other games
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Mainland
GIRLS LACROSSE
Cape-Atlantic League semifinals
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Holy Spirit
5:30 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Ocean City
Other games
4 p.m.
Mainland at Millville
Collingswood at Our Lady of Mercy
BASEBALL
3:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at ACIT
Lacey Twp. at Toms River East
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Hammonton
Absegami at Mainland
Cedar Creek at Millville
Atlantic City at Vineland
Cumberland at Pitman
Camden Tech vs. Wildwood at Maxwell Field
7 p.m.
Bridgeton at Lower Cape May
BOYS GOLF
4 p.m.
Mainland vs. St. Augustine vs. Atlantic City at Brigantine Golf Links
Cedar Creek vs. Bridgeton at Centerton Country Club
Hammonton vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at Pinelands Golf Course
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
All-Star Tournament at Cedar Creek Golf Course
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Donovan Catholic
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Absegami
Atlantic City at Bridgeton
Vineland at Williamstown
Toms River East at Southern
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Hammonton at St. Augustine
