BASEBALL
Ocean County Tournament semifinals
4:45 p.m.
Southern at Jackson Memorial
Other games
4 p.m.
ACIT at Absegami
Middle Twp. at Cape May Tech
St. Augustine at Egg Harbor Twp.
Mainland at Millville
Oakcrest at Pleasantville
Bishop Eustace at Vineland
Cumberland at Kingsway
Holy Spirit vs. Atlantic City at Chelsea Heights Field
7 p.m.
Bridgeton at Lower Cape May
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Brick Twp.
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Atlantic City
Paulsboro at Bridgeton
Bridgeton at Cape May Tech
Absegami at Holy Spirit
Pleasantville at Lower Cape May
Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville
Middle Twp. at Ocean City
ACIT at Our Lady of Mercy
Wildwood vs. Penns Grove at Fox Park
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Vineland at Moorestown
5:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Clearview
6 p.m.
Absegami vs. Oakcrest at Stockton University
GIRLS LACROSSE
Shore Conference Tournament play-in
6 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Toms River South
Other games
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Mainland
Middletown at Barnegat
BOYS TENNIS
Shore Conference Tournament second round
4 p.m.
Southern at Ranney
Other matches
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Brick Twp.
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Lower Cape May
Absegami at Oakcrest
Kingsway at Ocean City
Millville at St. Augustine
Vineland at Holy Spirit
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.
Hammonton at Pleasantville
ACIT at St. Augustine
FLAG FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
Mainland at Ocean City
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
3:45 p.m.
Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Spring Meadow Golf Course
4 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Millville vs. Hammonton at Eastlyn Golf Course
Cumberland vs. Highland at RunningDeer Golf Club
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Schalick at Centerton Country Club
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
ACIT at Millville
Atlantic City vs. Buena at Pleasantville
