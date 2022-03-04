High school schedule for Friday, March 4, 2022

Boys basketball
South Jersey Non-Public A quarterfinals
7 p.m.
(5) St. Augustine at (4) St. Joseph Metuchen
South Jersey Non-Public B quarterfinals
6 p.m.
(5) Doane Academy at (4) Holy Spirit
TBA
(7) Holy Cross at (2) St. Joseph
South Jersey Group IV semifinal
6 p.m.
(3) Egg Harbor Twp. at (2) Lenape
Girls basketball
South Jersey Group II semifinal
5 p.m.
(10) Sterling at (3) Middle Twp.
South Jersey Non-Public B quarterfinals
TBA
(8) Holy Spirit at (1) Rutgers Prep
(7) Calvary Christian at (2) Wildwood Catholic
Wrestling
State Tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
9 a.m.
Session 2 (Wrestlebacks rounds two, three four and quarterfinals)
6 p.m.
Session 3 (Semifinals, wrestlebacks rounds four and five).
