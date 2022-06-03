High school schedule for Friday, June 3, 2022

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
2:30 p.m.
S.J. Group I and IV first day at Buena Reg.
3 p.m.
S.J. Groups II and III first day at Delsea Reg.
BASEBALL
S.J. Group II quarterfinals
2 p.m.
(9) Point Pleasant Borough at (1) Cedar Creek
S.J. Group III quarterfinals
1 p.m.
(11) Lacey Twp. at (3) Delsea Reg.
2 p.m.
(10) Hammonton at (2) Mainland
S.J. Non Public A quaterfinals
4 p.m.
(8) Notre Dame at (1) St. Augustine
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
South Jersey finals
5 p.m.
(3) Eastern at (1) Southern
