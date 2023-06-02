BASEBALL
S.J. Group I finals
4 p.m.
(2) Audubon at (1) Buena
S.J. Group III finals
2 p.m.
(9) Mainland at (2) Delsea
SOFTBALL
S.J. Non-Public B finals
4 p.m.
(3) Gloucester Catholic at (1) St. Joseph
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
S.J. Group IV semifinals
5 p.m.
(5) Cherry Hill East at (1) Southern
GIRLS LACROSSE
S.J. Group II semifinals
4 p.m.
(4) Barnegat at (1) Haddonfield
S.J. Group III semifinals
3:45 p.m.
(4) Ocean City at (1) Moorestown
S.J. Group IV semifinals
3:30 p.m.
(4) Southern at (1) Cherokee
BOYS LACROSSE
S.J. Group IV semifinals
5:30 p.m.
(4) Southern at (1) Eastern
State Non-Public A quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(5) St. Augustine at (4) Pingry
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
3:30 p.m.
S.J. Groups I and IV championships Day 1 at Pennsauken
S.J. Groups II and III championships Day 1 at Delsea Reg.
