High school schedule for Friday, June 10, 2022

BASEBALL
S.J. Group II finals
4 p.m.
(3) Haddon Heights at (1) Cedar Creek
S.J. Group III finals
4 p.m.
(3) Delsea at (1) Ocean City
S.J. Non-Public A finals
4 p.m.
(6) Christian Brothers at (1) St. Augustine
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
2:30 p.m.
State Groups I and III at Pennsauken H.S.
State Groups II and IV at Franklin H.S.
3:30 p.m.
State Non-Public A and B at Middletown North H.S.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
