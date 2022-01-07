High school schedule for Friday, Jan. 7, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit H.S.
5 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Holy Spirit
Other games
4 p.m.
ACIT at Oakcrest
5:30 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Atlantic Christian
Hammonton at Bridgeton
Egg Harbor Twp. at Middle Twp.
Buena at Clayton
6:30 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Barnegat
Pinelands at Manchester Twp.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit H.S.
7 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Holy Spirit
Other games
5:30 p.m.
Pleasantville at ACIT
6 p.m.
Bridgeton at Vineland
6:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Barnegat
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Absegami vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May Special Services School
Cumberland vs. Holy Spirit at Brigantine Aquatic Center
Barnegat vs. Toms River East at St. Francis Aquatic Center
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Atlantic City
4:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Cedar Creek at Hess School
6 p.m.
Mainland at Vineland
GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Toms River East at St. Francis Aquatic Center
Absegami vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May Special Services School
Cumberland vs. Holy Spirit at Brigantine Aquatic Center
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Atlantic City
4:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Cedar Creek at Hess School
6 p.m.
Mainland at Vineland
WRESTLING
6:30 p.m.
Point Pleasantville Borough at Lacey Twp.
ICE HOCKEY
6 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Parsippany at Winding River Ice Rink
9 p.m.
Southern vs. Governor Livingston at Union Sports Arena
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Central Reg. at Ocean Lanes
6 p.m.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.