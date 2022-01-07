 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school schedule for Friday, Jan. 7, 2022
agate

High school schedule for Friday, Jan. 7, 2022

122921-pac-spt-southern

On December 28 2021, in Stafford Township, Southern Regional High School boys basketball hosts Holy Spirit. HS #5 George Cole takes his time with his shot with a clear line on the basket.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit H.S.

5 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. Holy Spirit

Other games

4 p.m.

ACIT at Oakcrest

5:30 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Atlantic Christian

Hammonton at Bridgeton

Egg Harbor Twp. at Middle Twp.

Buena at Clayton

6:30 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Barnegat

Pinelands at Manchester Twp.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit H.S.

7 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. Holy Spirit

Other games

5:30 p.m.

Pleasantville at ACIT

6 p.m.

Bridgeton at Vineland

6:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Barnegat

Manchester Twp. at Pinelands

BOYS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Absegami vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May Special Services School

Cumberland vs. Holy Spirit at Brigantine Aquatic Center

Barnegat vs. Toms River East at St. Francis Aquatic Center

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Atlantic City

4:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Cedar Creek at Hess School

6 p.m.

Mainland at Vineland

GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Toms River East at St. Francis Aquatic Center

Absegami vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May Special Services School

Cumberland vs. Holy Spirit at Brigantine Aquatic Center

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Atlantic City

4:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Cedar Creek at Hess School

6 p.m.

Mainland at Vineland

WRESTLING

6:30 p.m.

Point Pleasantville Borough at Lacey Twp.

ICE HOCKEY

6 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Parsippany at Winding River Ice Rink

9 p.m.

Southern vs. Governor Livingston at Union Sports Arena

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

4 p.m.

Southern vs. Central Reg. at Ocean Lanes

6 p.m.

Pinelands vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean Lanes

