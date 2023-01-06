 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FRIDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

HolySpiritbball00128267

Holy Spirit's Khajuan Rosebourough looks to drive past Southern's Pat Gaffney as Holy Spirit Boys Basketball defeats Southern 64-61at the Score of the Shore Tournament on 12/27/22

 Larry Murphy/ For the Press of Atlantic City

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit H.S. 5 p.m. Atlantic City vs. Holy Spirit

Other games 4 p.m.

Buena at Clayton

5:15 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Jackson Memorial

5:30 p.m.

Millville at Absegami

Middle Twp. at Timber Creek

Hammonton at Ocean City

6:30 p.m.

Freehold Borough at Barnegat

BOYS BASKETBALL Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit H.S.

8 p.m.

Absegami vs. Holy Spirit

Other games

5:30 p.m.

Buena at Bridgeton

Vineland at Kingsway

6:30 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.

7 p.m.

Oakcrest at ACIT

Williamstown at Atlantic City

WRESTLING

6 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Buena

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

2 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Southern vs. Central at St. Francis Aquatic Center

5 p.m.

Cumberland at Vineland

7 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Buena at Saint Augustine

ICE HOCKEY

6 p.m.

Southern vs. Toms River North at Winding River Ice Rink

Lacey Twp. vs. Point Pleasant Borough at Prudential Center

Contact Patrick Mulranen:

609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
