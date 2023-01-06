High school schedule for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit H.S. 5 p.m. Atlantic City vs. Holy Spirit
Other games 4 p.m.
Buena at Clayton
5:15 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Memorial
5:30 p.m.
Millville at Absegami
Middle Twp. at Timber Creek
Hammonton at Ocean City
6:30 p.m.
Freehold Borough at Barnegat
BOYS BASKETBALL Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit H.S.
8 p.m.
Absegami vs. Holy Spirit
Other games
5:30 p.m.
Buena at Bridgeton
Vineland at Kingsway
6:30 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.
7 p.m.
Oakcrest at ACIT
Williamstown at Atlantic City
WRESTLING
6 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Buena
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
2 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Central at St. Francis Aquatic Center
5 p.m.
Cumberland at Vineland
7 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Buena at Saint Augustine
ICE HOCKEY
6 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River North at Winding River Ice Rink
Lacey Twp. vs. Point Pleasant Borough at Prudential Center
