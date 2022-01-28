High school schedule for Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Millville at Cedar Creek
Pilgrim Academy at Pleasantville
Cumberland at Triton
Lacey Twp. at Lakewood
Oakcrest at Egg Harbor Twp.
4:30 p.m.
Pitman at Our Lady of Mercy
Wildwood Catholic at Pennsville
5:30 p.m.
Salem at Buena
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Toms River South
7 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Delsea
BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Lakewood at Lacey Twp.
4:30 p.m.
Paulsboro at Wildwood
5:30 p.m.
Vineland at Cedar Creek
Millville at Mainland
Cape May Tech at Oakcrest
Pilgrim Academy at Pleasantville
Middle Twp. at Bridgeton
6 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Ocean City
6:30 p.m.
Toms River South at Barnegat
WRESTLING
4 p.m.
Millville vs. Penns Grove at Lower Cape May
7 p.m.
St. Augustine at Kingsway
ICE HOCKEY
2:30 p.m.
Bergen Catholic vs. Saint Augustine at Igloo Ice Arena
4 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Edison at Winding River Ice Rink
6 p.m.
Southern vs. Middletown North at Winding River Ice Rink
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
CAL Championships at Atlantic City
GIRLS SWIMMING
5 p.m.
Gloucester County Championships (Our Lady of Mercy only) at Gloucester Tech
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
5 p.m.
Olympic Meet at Bennett Center
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Central Reg. at Ocean Lanes
6 p.m.
Pinelands vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean Lanes
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.