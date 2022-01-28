 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school schedule for Friday, Jan. 28, 2022
agate

High school schedule for Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

On January 12 2022, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School hosts Ocean City boys basketball.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Millville at Cedar Creek

Pilgrim Academy at Pleasantville

Cumberland at Triton

Lacey Twp. at Lakewood

Oakcrest at Egg Harbor Twp.

4:30 p.m.

Pitman at Our Lady of Mercy

Wildwood Catholic at Pennsville

5:30 p.m.

Salem at Buena

6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Toms River South

7 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Delsea

BOYS BASKETBALL

4 p.m. 

Lakewood at Lacey Twp. 

4:30 p.m.

Paulsboro at Wildwood

5:30 p.m.

Vineland at Cedar Creek

Millville at Mainland

Cape May Tech at Oakcrest

Pilgrim Academy at Pleasantville

Middle Twp. at Bridgeton

6 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Ocean City

6:30 p.m.

Toms River South at Barnegat

WRESTLING

4 p.m.

Millville vs. Penns Grove at Lower Cape May

7 p.m.

St. Augustine at Kingsway

ICE HOCKEY

2:30 p.m.

Bergen Catholic vs. Saint Augustine at Igloo Ice Arena

4 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Edison at Winding River Ice Rink

6 p.m.

Southern vs. Middletown North at Winding River Ice Rink

BOYS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

CAL Championships at Atlantic City

GIRLS SWIMMING

5 p.m.

Gloucester County Championships (Our Lady of Mercy only) at Gloucester Tech

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

5 p.m.

Olympic Meet at Bennett Center

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

4 p.m.

Southern vs. Central Reg. at Ocean Lanes

6 p.m.

Pinelands vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean Lanes

 

