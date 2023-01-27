High school schedule for Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
Friday, Jan. 27, 2023
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Cape-Atlantic League Championships at Atlantic City
GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Gloucester County Championships at Gloucester Tech
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
2:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River East at Toms River YMCA
BOYS BASKETBALL
3:45 p.m.
Hammonton at Millville
4:30 p.m.
Southern at Jackson Memorial
5 p.m.
Pleasantville at Buena
5:30 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Cape. May Tech
Camden Academy Charter at Wildwood
6 p.m.
Vineland at ACIT
St. Joseph at Wildwood Catholic
Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Augustine
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
Brick Twp. at Pinelands
7 p.m.
Bridgeton at Absegami
Mainland at Oakcrest
Cedar Creek at Atlantic City
Middle Twp. vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Intermediate School
Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Vineland
Glassboro at Wildwood
Pinelands at Brick Twp.
4:30 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Sterling
5:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Atlantic City
Overbrook at Bridgeton
Wildwood Catholic at Mainland
Ocean City at Middle Twp.
ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.
6:30 p.m.
Jackson Memorial at Southern
Manchester Twp. at Barnegat
7 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May
Central Reg. at Lacey Twp.
WRESTLING
6 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Highland
7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Buena
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Red Bank Reg. at Winding River Ice Rink
5:45 p.m.
Southern vs. Freehold Borough at Jersey Shore Arena
