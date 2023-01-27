 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FRIDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

On December 10, 2022, in Mays Landing, Absegami and Cedar Creek compete in swim at the Hess School swimming pool.

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

BOYS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Cape-Atlantic League Championships at Atlantic City

GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Gloucester County Championships at Gloucester Tech

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

2:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Toms River East at Toms River YMCA

BOYS BASKETBALL

3:45 p.m.

Hammonton at Millville

4:30 p.m.

Southern at Jackson Memorial

5 p.m.

Pleasantville at Buena

5:30 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Cape. May Tech

Camden Academy Charter at Wildwood

6 p.m.

Vineland at ACIT

St. Joseph at Wildwood Catholic

Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Augustine

6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Manchester Twp.

Brick Twp. at Pinelands

7 p.m.

Bridgeton at Absegami

Mainland at Oakcrest

Cedar Creek at Atlantic City

Middle Twp. vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Intermediate School

Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Vineland

Glassboro at Wildwood

Pinelands at Brick Twp.

4:30 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Sterling

5:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Atlantic City

Overbrook at Bridgeton

Wildwood Catholic at Mainland

Ocean City at Middle Twp.

ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.

6:30 p.m.

Jackson Memorial at Southern

Manchester Twp. at Barnegat

7 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May

Central Reg. at Lacey Twp.

WRESTLING

6 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Highland

7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Buena

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Red Bank Reg. at Winding River Ice Rink

5:45 p.m.

Southern vs. Freehold Borough at Jersey Shore Arena

