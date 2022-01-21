 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school schedule for Friday, Jan. 21, 2022
011922-pac-spt-mainland

On January 18 2022, In Linwood, Mainland Regional High School hosts Atlantic City girls basketball.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:15 p.m.

Vineland at Medford Tech

5:30 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Atlantic City

Bridgeton at Camden Tech

Buena at Cumberland

6:30 p.m.

Lakewood at Barnegat

Pinelands at Lacey Twp.

6:45 p.m.

Southern at Central Reg.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

Hammonton at Haddon Twp.

4 p.m.

Cumberland at Buena

Banegat at Lakewood

5:30 p.m.

Camden Tech at Bridgeton

Lower Cape May at Millville

6:30 p.m.

Central Reg. at Southern

Atlantic City at Toms River North

Lacey Twp. at Pinelands

WRESTLING

4 p.m.

Jack Welch Duals at Moorestown H.S.

6 p.m.

SC Wrestling (Cumberland/Schalick) at Haddonfield

6:30 p.m.

Toms River East at Pinelands

GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Absegami vs. Middle Twp. at Cape May County Special Services Pool

Mainland at Vineland

4:30 p.m.

Oakcrest vs. Cedar Creek at Hess Complex

BOYS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Absegami vs. Middle Twp. at Cape May County Special Services Pool

Mainland at Vineland

4:30 p.m.

Oakcrest vs. Cedar Creek at Hess Complex

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Red Bank Reg. at Winding River Ice Rink

4:30 p.m.

St. Joseph Reg. vs. St. Augustine at Igloo Ice Arena

6 p.m.

Southern vs. Central Reg. atWinding River Ice Rink

GIRLS BOWLING

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy vs. ACIT at King Pin Lanes

Southern vs. Brick Twp. at Ocean Lanes

6 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Pinelands at Ocean Lanes

BOYS BOWLING

4 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. ACIT at King Pin Lanes

Southern vs. Brick Twp. at Ocean Lanes

6 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Pinelands at Ocean Lanes

