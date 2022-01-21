High school schedule for Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL
5:15 p.m.
Vineland at Medford Tech
5:30 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Atlantic City
Bridgeton at Camden Tech
Buena at Cumberland
6:30 p.m.
Lakewood at Barnegat
Pinelands at Lacey Twp.
6:45 p.m.
Southern at Central Reg.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
Hammonton at Haddon Twp.
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Buena
Banegat at Lakewood
5:30 p.m.
Camden Tech at Bridgeton
Lower Cape May at Millville
6:30 p.m.
Central Reg. at Southern
Atlantic City at Toms River North
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
WRESTLING
4 p.m.
Jack Welch Duals at Moorestown H.S.
6 p.m.
SC Wrestling (Cumberland/Schalick) at Haddonfield
6:30 p.m.
Toms River East at Pinelands
GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Absegami vs. Middle Twp. at Cape May County Special Services Pool
Mainland at Vineland
4:30 p.m.
Oakcrest vs. Cedar Creek at Hess Complex
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Absegami vs. Middle Twp. at Cape May County Special Services Pool
Mainland at Vineland
4:30 p.m.
Oakcrest vs. Cedar Creek at Hess Complex
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Red Bank Reg. at Winding River Ice Rink
4:30 p.m.
St. Joseph Reg. vs. St. Augustine at Igloo Ice Arena
6 p.m.
Southern vs. Central Reg. atWinding River Ice Rink
GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. ACIT at King Pin Lanes
Southern vs. Brick Twp. at Ocean Lanes
6 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Pinelands at Ocean Lanes
BOYS BOWLING
4 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. ACIT at King Pin Lanes
Southern vs. Brick Twp. at Ocean Lanes
6 p.m.
