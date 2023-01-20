 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate
FRIDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023

  • 0
121122-pac-spt-sibling

On December 10, 2022, in Mays Landing, Absegami and Cedar Creek compete in swim at the Hess School swimming pool.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

FRIDAY’S sCHEDULE

Jan. 20, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Schalick at Bridgeton

Collingswood at Lower Cape May

Vineland at Millville

Lindenwold vs. St. Joseph at Victory Bible Church

5:30 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Holy Spirit

6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Toms River South

ACIT at Cumberland

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

St. Joseph at Hammonton

Cumberland at Millville

Triton at Buena

6:30 p.m.

Point Pleasant Beach at Lacey Twp.

7 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Atlantic City

Pleasantville at Bridgeton

WRESTLING

6 p.m.

Pennsville at Middle Twp.

Jack Welsh Duals at Moorestown H.S.

6:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Toms River East

7 p.m.

St. Augustine at Paramus Catholic

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

2 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Manasquan at Ocean County YMCA

3:30 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Millville at Holly City Family Center

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech vs. Holy Spirit at Brigantine Aquatic Center

Pleasantville vs. Middle Twp. Cape May County Special Services Pool

Oakcrest vs. Absegami at Hess School

Wildwood Catholic vs. Lower Cape May at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool

7 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Buena at St. Augustine

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News