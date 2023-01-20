High school schedule for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023

FRIDAY’S sCHEDULE
Jan. 20, 2023
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Schalick at Bridgeton
Collingswood at Lower Cape May
Vineland at Millville
Lindenwold vs. St. Joseph at Victory Bible Church
5:30 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Holy Spirit
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Toms River South
ACIT at Cumberland
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Hammonton
Cumberland at Millville
Triton at Buena
6:30 p.m.
Point Pleasant Beach at Lacey Twp.
7 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Atlantic City
Pleasantville at Bridgeton
WRESTLING
6 p.m.
Pennsville at Middle Twp.
Jack Welsh Duals at Moorestown H.S.
6:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Toms River East
7 p.m.
St. Augustine at Paramus Catholic
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
2 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Manasquan at Ocean County YMCA
3:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Millville at Holly City Family Center
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech vs. Holy Spirit at Brigantine Aquatic Center
Pleasantville vs. Middle Twp. Cape May County Special Services Pool
Oakcrest vs. Absegami at Hess School
Wildwood Catholic vs. Lower Cape May at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool
7 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Buena at St. Augustine
