High school schedule for Friday, Jan. 14, 2022
High school schedule for Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

010922-pac-spt-seagull

On January 8 2022, at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, Mainland Regional Girls basketball play Manasquan High School in the Seagull Classic basketball tournament.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Pleasantville

ACIT at Holy Spirit

5 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Ocean City

5:30 p.m.

Millville at Atlantic City

Lower Cape May at Buena

Our Lady of Mercy at Hammonton

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Hammonton at Oakcrest

Wildwood at Pennsville

Buena at ACIT

6 p.m.

St. Augustine at Vineland

Atlantic City at Wildwood Catholic

6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Donovan Catholic

7 p.m.

Ocean City at Bridgeton

Mainland at Cedar Creek

Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May

Absegami at Middle Twp.

Cumberland at Delsea

Pinelands at Brick Twp.

BOYS SWIMMING

2:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Toms River East at Ocean County YMCA

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May vs. Middle Twp. at Cape May County Special Services Pool

St. Augustine vs. Oakcrest at Hess School

Vineland vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center

Southern vs. Brick Twp. at St. Francis Aquatic Center

Mainland at Atlantic City

GIRLS SWIMMING

2:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Toms River East at Ocean County YMCA

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May vs. Middle Twp. at Cape May County Special Services Pool

Vineland vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center

Southern vs. Brick Twp. at St. Francis Aquatic Center

Mainland at Atlantic City

Coed Swimming

5 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Buena at Brigantine Aquatic Center

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

Southern at Stephen DeCatur H.S. (Maryland)

ICE HOCKEY

5:45 p.m.

Southern vs. Freehold Borough at Jersey Shore Arena

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

4:30 p.m.

Non-Public A Championships at Bennett Center

BOYS BOWLING

4 p.m.

Hammonton vs. GCIT at Westbrook Lanes

Southern vs. Toms River East at Ocean Lanes

6 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Pinelands at Ocean Lanes

GIRLS BOWLING

4 p.m.

Hammonton vs. GCIT at Westbrook Lanes

6 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Pinelands at Ocean Lanes

