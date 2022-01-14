High school schedule for Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Pleasantville
ACIT at Holy Spirit
5 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Ocean City
5:30 p.m.
Millville at Atlantic City
Lower Cape May at Buena
Our Lady of Mercy at Hammonton
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Hammonton at Oakcrest
Wildwood at Pennsville
Buena at ACIT
6 p.m.
St. Augustine at Vineland
Atlantic City at Wildwood Catholic
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
7 p.m.
Ocean City at Bridgeton
Mainland at Cedar Creek
Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May
Absegami at Middle Twp.
Cumberland at Delsea
Pinelands at Brick Twp.
BOYS SWIMMING
2:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Toms River East at Ocean County YMCA
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Middle Twp. at Cape May County Special Services Pool
St. Augustine vs. Oakcrest at Hess School
Vineland vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
Southern vs. Brick Twp. at St. Francis Aquatic Center
Mainland at Atlantic City
GIRLS SWIMMING
2:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Toms River East at Ocean County YMCA
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Middle Twp. at Cape May County Special Services Pool
Vineland vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
Southern vs. Brick Twp. at St. Francis Aquatic Center
Mainland at Atlantic City
Coed Swimming
5 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Buena at Brigantine Aquatic Center
WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Southern at Stephen DeCatur H.S. (Maryland)
ICE HOCKEY
5:45 p.m.
Southern vs. Freehold Borough at Jersey Shore Arena
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
4:30 p.m.
Non-Public A Championships at Bennett Center
BOYS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Hammonton vs. GCIT at Westbrook Lanes
Southern vs. Toms River East at Ocean Lanes
