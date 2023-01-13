High school schedule for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL
3:45 p.m.
Toms River North at Southern
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Hammonton
Our Lady of Mercy at Mainland
Cape May Tech vs. St. Joseph at Victory Bible Church
Absegami at Vineland
Pinelands at Manchester Twp.
Buena at Schalick
5:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Lower Cape May
ACIT at Atlantic City
6 p.m.
Absegami at Vineland
People are also reading…
6:30 p.m.
Central Reg. at Barnegat
7 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Middle Twp.
Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Mainland at Cape May Tech
Pleasantville at Oakcrest
Schalick at Buena
6 p.m.
St. Joseph at St. Augustine
Middle Twp. at Wildwood Catholic
6:30 p.m.
Toms River North at Southern
Egg Harbor Twp. at Holy Spirit
Barnegat at Central Reg.
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
7 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Absegami
Vineland at Bridgeton
Hammonton at Cedar Creek
Atlantic City at ACIT
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Middle Twp. at Cape May County Special Services Pool
Cape May Tech vs. Oakcrest at Hess School
Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Pleasantville vs. Wildwood Catholic at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool
Cedar Creek at Mainland
7:30 p.m.
Buena at Lower Cape May
GIRLS SWIMMING
6 p.m.
Clearview vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
5 p.m.
Non-Public A Relay Championship at Bennett Center
WRESTLING
2 p.m.
Virginia Duals at Hampton Coliseum
6 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Washington Twp.
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.
ICE HOCKEY
6 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Ocean twp. at Winding River Ice Rink
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.