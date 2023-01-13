 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FRIDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL

3:45 p.m.

Toms River North at Southern

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Hammonton

Our Lady of Mercy at Mainland

Cape May Tech vs. St. Joseph at Victory Bible Church

Absegami at Vineland

Pinelands at Manchester Twp.

Buena at Schalick

5:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Lower Cape May

ACIT at Atlantic City

6 p.m.

Absegami at Vineland

6:30 p.m.

Central Reg. at Barnegat

7 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Middle Twp.

Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Mainland at Cape May Tech

Pleasantville at Oakcrest

Schalick at Buena

6 p.m.

St. Joseph at St. Augustine

Middle Twp. at Wildwood Catholic

6:30 p.m.

Toms River North at Southern

Egg Harbor Twp. at Holy Spirit

Barnegat at Central Reg.

Manchester Twp. at Pinelands

7 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Absegami

Vineland at Bridgeton

Hammonton at Cedar Creek

Atlantic City at ACIT

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Middle Twp. at Cape May County Special Services Pool

Cape May Tech vs. Oakcrest at Hess School

Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.

Pleasantville vs. Wildwood Catholic at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool

Cedar Creek at Mainland

7:30 p.m.

Buena at Lower Cape May

GIRLS SWIMMING

6 p.m.

Clearview vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

5 p.m.

Non-Public A Relay Championship at Bennett Center

WRESTLING

2 p.m.

Virginia Duals at Hampton Coliseum

6 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Washington Twp.

Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.

ICE HOCKEY

6 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Ocean twp. at Winding River Ice Rink

