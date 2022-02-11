High school schedule for Friday, Jan. 11, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Buena Twp.
Cape May Tech at Pleasantville
Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland
5:30 p.m.
Ocean City at ACIT
Vineland at Holy Spirit
Oakcrest at Millville
Wildwood Catholic at Our Lady of Mercy
Mainland at Atlantic City
5:45 p.m.
Southern at Lower Cape May
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Absegami at Cape May Tech
Buena at Oakcrest
Hammonton at Mainland
Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.
6 p.m.
Atlantic City at Ocean City
Millville at Vineland
Bridgeton at Wildwood Catholic
7 p.m.
Lower Cape May at St. Joseph
Cedar Creek at Middle Twp.
BOYS SWIMMING
South Jersey Group B quarterfinals
3 p.m.
(6) Toms River South at (3) Mainland
South Jersey Group C quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(6) West Deptford vs. (3) Barnegat at St. Francis Aquatic Center
4:30 p.m.
(5) Middle Twp. vs (4) Oakcrest at Hess School
GIRLS SWIMMING
South Jersey Group A quarterfinals
(6) Atlantic City vs. (3) Cherokee at Camden Tech
WRESTLING
state Group V semifinals
6 p.m.
(3) Phillipsburg at (2) Southern
S.J. Non-Public A finals
6 p.m.
(3) St. Augustine at (1) Christian Brothers
S.J. Non-Public Group B finals
(2) Holy Spirit at (1) Red Bank Catholic
5 p.m.
Pitman at SC Wrestling (Schalick/Cumberland)
Burlington Twp. at Barnegat
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
4:30 p.m.
S.J. Group I and IV Championships at Bennett Center
