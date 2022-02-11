 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school schedule for Friday, Jan. 11, 2022

Paul VI vs Mainland girls basketball game

Mainland vs Paul VI first half of girl's basketball game at Mainland High School Tuesday Feb 8, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Buena Twp.

Cape May Tech at Pleasantville

Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland

5:30 p.m.

Ocean City at ACIT

Vineland at Holy Spirit

Oakcrest at Millville

Wildwood Catholic at Our Lady of Mercy

Mainland at Atlantic City

5:45 p.m.

Southern at Lower Cape May

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Absegami at Cape May Tech

Buena at Oakcrest

Hammonton at Mainland

Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.

6 p.m.

Atlantic City at Ocean City

Millville at Vineland

Bridgeton at Wildwood Catholic

7 p.m.

Lower Cape May at St. Joseph

Cedar Creek at Middle Twp.

BOYS SWIMMING

South Jersey Group B quarterfinals

3 p.m.

(6) Toms River South at (3) Mainland

South Jersey Group C quarterfinals

4 p.m.

(6) West Deptford vs. (3) Barnegat at St. Francis Aquatic Center

4:30 p.m.

(5) Middle Twp. vs (4) Oakcrest at Hess School

GIRLS SWIMMING

South Jersey Group A quarterfinals

(6) Atlantic City vs. (3) Cherokee at Camden Tech

WRESTLING

state Group V semifinals

6 p.m.

(3) Phillipsburg at (2) Southern

S.J. Non-Public A finals

6 p.m.

(3) St. Augustine at (1) Christian Brothers

S.J. Non-Public Group B finals

(2) Holy Spirit at (1) Red Bank Catholic

5 p.m.

Pitman at SC Wrestling (Schalick/Cumberland)

Burlington Twp. at Barnegat

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

4:30 p.m.

S.J. Group I and IV Championships at Bennett Center

