High school schedule for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Haddon Heights at Our Lady of Mercy
Buena at Hammonton
Wildwood at Salem
5 p.m.
Collingswood at Egg Harbor Twp.
Mainland at Shawnee
5:15 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.
5:30 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Cumberland at Bridgeton
Woodstown at Millville
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Toms River South
Manchester Twp. at Barnegat
BOYS BASKETBALL
Battle by the Bay at Atlantic City
6 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Math Civic Science (PA)
7:30 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Atlantic City
Other games
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Cherokee
5:30 p.m.
Wildwood at Salem
Camden Academy Charter at Buena
6:30 p.m.
Toms River South at Southern
Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
WRESTLING
4 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Pennsville at Cedar Creek
Middle Township at Holy Spirit
4:30 p.m.
Absegami at St. Joseph
SC Wrestling (Schalick/Cumberland) at Penns Grove
6 p.m.
Bordentown vs. Oakcrest at Lindenwold
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Gloucester Catholic vs. St. Augustine at Igloo Ice Arena
BOYS BOWLING
3 p.m.
Pinelands vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
Camden Tech vs. St. Augustine at Bowlero Turnersville
GIRLS BOWLING
3 p.m.
Pinelands vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
Camden Tech vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Bowlero Turnersville
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.