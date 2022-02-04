 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school schedule for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022
High school schedule for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

Mainland Ocean City Girls Basketball

Mainland Regional High School plays Ocean City in girls basketball, in Linwood, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Haddon Heights at Our Lady of Mercy

Buena at Hammonton

Wildwood at Salem

5 p.m.

Collingswood at Egg Harbor Twp.

Mainland at Shawnee

5:15 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.

5:30 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

Cumberland at Bridgeton

Woodstown at Millville

6:30 p.m.

Southern at Toms River South

Manchester Twp. at Barnegat

BOYS BASKETBALL

Battle by the Bay at Atlantic City

6 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Math Civic Science (PA)

7:30 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Atlantic City

Other games

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Cherokee

5:30 p.m.

Wildwood at Salem

Camden Academy Charter at Buena

6:30 p.m.

Toms River South at Southern

Barnegat at Manchester Twp.

Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic

WRESTLING

4 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. Pennsville at Cedar Creek

Middle Township at Holy Spirit

4:30 p.m.

Absegami at St. Joseph

SC Wrestling (Schalick/Cumberland) at Penns Grove

6 p.m.

Bordentown vs. Oakcrest at Lindenwold

Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

Gloucester Catholic vs. St. Augustine at Igloo Ice Arena

BOYS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Pinelands vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean Lanes

4 p.m.

Camden Tech vs. St. Augustine at Bowlero Turnersville

GIRLS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Pinelands vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean Lanes

4 p.m.

Camden Tech vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Bowlero Turnersville

