GIRLS BASKETBALL
Battle by the Bay at Atlantic City H.S.
5 p.m.
Red Bank Catholic vs. Atlantic City
Other games
5:30 p.m.
Williamstown at Hammonton
Bridgeton at Millville
Camden Tech at Buena
BOYS BASKETBALL
Battle by the Bay at Atlantic City H.S.
8 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Atlantic City
Other games
5:30 p.m.
Buena at Camden Tech
6:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Toms River East
WRESTLING
4 p.m.
Barnegat at Brick Twp.
6 p.m.
Mainland at Middle Twp.
Hammonton at St. Augustine
Egg Harbor Twp. at Toms River North
SC Wrestling ar Bordentown
BOYS SWIMMING
5 p.m.
Shore Conference Championships at Toms River YMCA
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Brick Twp. at Winding River Ice Rink
Southern vs. Mendham at Winding River Ice Rink
