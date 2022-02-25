High school schedule for Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

WRESTLING
4:30 p.m.
Region 7 at Moorestown H.S.
Region 8 at Egg Harbor Twp.
BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Absegami
Hammonton at Vineland
5:30 p.m.
Cumberland at Triton
6 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Cape May Tech
Middle Twp. at Hightstown
Pennsville at Wildwood
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Bridgeton
Lower Cape May at Cape May Tech
Pleasantville at Ocean City
Vineland at Middle Twp.
Pennsville at Wildwood
Middletown at Lacey Twp.
4:30 p.m.
Oakcrest at Buena
5:30 p.m.
Pemberton at Barnegat
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
State Group Championships at Bennett Center
