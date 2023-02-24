WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Region 8 Tournament at Egg Harbor Twp.
Region 7 Tournament at Cherry Hill East
GIRLS BASKETBALL
S.J. Group I semifinals
4:30 p.m.
(6) Gateway at (2) Wildwood
S.J. Group III semifinals
5 p.m.
(3) Westampton Tech vs. (2) Ocean City at O.C. Intermediate School
5:30 p.m.
(4) Moorestown at (1) Mainland
S.J. Non-Public A quarterfinals
6 p.m.
(9) Our Lady of Mercy at (1) St. John Vianney
S.J. Non-Public B quarterfinals
4:30 p.m.
(5) Holy Spirit at (4) Holy Cross Prep
6 p.m.
(8) Gloucester Catholic at (1) Wildwood Catholic
BOYS BASKETBALL
S.J. Group I semifinals
6 p.m.
(4) Burlington City at (1) Wildwood
S.J. Group III semifinals
4 p.m.
(4) Moorestown at (1) Mainland
7 p.m.
(11) Absegami vs. (10) Ocean City at Ocean City Intermediate School
S.J. Non-Public A quarterfinals
6 p.m.
(7) Rutgers Prep at (2) St. Augustine
S.J. Non-Public B quarterfinals
5:30 p.m.
(12) Doane Academy vs. (4) St. Joseph at Buena Reg.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
