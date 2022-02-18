High school schedule for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament first round
4 p.m.
(8) Egg Harbor Twp. at (1) Mainland
4:30 p.m.
(5) Holy Spirit at (4) Atlantic City
6 p.m.
(6) Middle Twp. at (3) Wildwood Catholic
Other games
1 p.m.
Salem Tech at Cape May Tech
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Penns Grove
Pleasantville at LEAP Academy
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Manchester Twp.
5:30 p.m.
Clearview at Wildwood
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament first round
5:30 p.m.
(8) Mainland at (1) Egg Harbor Twp.
(5) Millville at (4) St. Joseph
6 p.m.
(6) Holy Spirit at (3) Middle Twp.
Other games
3 p.m.
Camden Tech at Cape May Tech
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Ocean Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Cumberland at Pitman
4:30 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Southern
5:30 p.m.
Vineland at ACIT
Wildwood at Salem
6 p.m.
Pinelands at Toms River East
ICE HOCKEY
4:15 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Pennsauken at Flyers Skate Zone (Pennsauken)
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
4:30 p.m.
South Jersey Group II and III championships at Bennett Center
