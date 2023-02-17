FRIDAY’S HIGH
SCHOOL SCHEDULE
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Red Bank Reg. vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Intermediate School
Mastery Charter vs. St. Joseph at Victory Bible Church
5:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Millville
BOYS BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Intermediate School
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
5 p.m.
Non-Public A and B Championships at Bennett Center
ICE HOCKEY
State Public C first round
4:30 p.m.
(24) Lacey Twp. at (9) Kinnelon
