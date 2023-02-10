WRESTLING
State Group V semifinals
6 p.m.
(4) Passaic Tech at (1) Southern
Other matches
5 p.m.
Gateway/Woodbury at Vineland
6 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Highland/Triton
GIRLS SWIMMING
S.J. Group A quarterfinals
4:30 p.m.
(6) Southern at (3) Egg Harbor Twp.
5 p.m.
(5) Kingsway at (4) Vineland
S.J. Group B quarterfinals
5:30 p.m.
(5) Ocean City vs. (4) Cherry Hill West at Camden Tech
BOYS SWIMMING
S.J. Group C quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(5) Woodstown at (4) Middle Twp. at Cape May Special Services
4:30 p.m.
(6) Pitman at (3) Oakcrest
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Wildwood at Overbrook
Buena at Lakewood
Lacey Twp. at Manalapan
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Manchester Twp.
5:30 p.m.
Cape May Tech at ACIT
Millville at Kingsway
BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Triton at Cumberland
