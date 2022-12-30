High school schedule for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FRIDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

  • 0
Sasha Lemons action

Atlantic City's Sasha Lemons goes up a draws a foul in the first half Wednesday in a Boardwalk Basketball Classic game at Wildwoods Convention Center. 

 Patrick Mulranen

BOYS BASKETBALL

Score at the Shore Tournament at Southern Reg.

Seventh-place game

Noon

Cedar Creek vs. Pleasantville

Fifth-place game

1:45 p.m.

Southern vs. West Windsor-Plainsboro South

Third-place game

3:30 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Howell

Championship

5:15 p.m.

Mainland vs. Lenape

Boardwalk Basketball Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center

Tom Feraco Showcase

4:15 p.m.

Middle Twp. vs. South Lakes (VA)

Showcase Game

5:45 p.m.

ACIT vs. Mervo (DE)

George Holden Sr Memorial Showcase

6:45 p.m.

Tacony Academy Charter (PA) vs. Lower Cape May

Showcase Game

7:15 p.m.

Frankford (PA) vs. Egg Harbor Twp.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Boardwalk Basketball Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center

Tom Williams Showcase

11 a.m.

Timber Creek vs. Ocean City

Showcase Game

12:30 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Newark Academy

Fran St John Showcase

5:15 p.m.

Bishop Eustace Prep vs. Wildwood Catholic

George Holden Sr Memorial Showcase

8:15 p.m.

MaST Community Charter (PA) vs. Lower Cape May

SJIBT Basketball Tournament

10 a.m.

Hammonton at West Deptford

BOYS WRESTLING

10 a.m.

Buena at Absegami

Walter Woods Tournament at Middletown South

GIRLS WRESTLING

9:30 a.m.

Lady Bears Invitational at Churchill Junior H.S.

Breaking News