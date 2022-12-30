High school schedule for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL
Score at the Shore Tournament at Southern Reg.
Seventh-place game
Noon
Cedar Creek vs. Pleasantville
Fifth-place game
1:45 p.m.
Southern vs. West Windsor-Plainsboro South
Third-place game
3:30 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Howell
Championship
5:15 p.m.
Mainland vs. Lenape
Boardwalk Basketball Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center
Tom Feraco Showcase
4:15 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. South Lakes (VA)
Showcase Game
5:45 p.m.
ACIT vs. Mervo (DE)
George Holden Sr Memorial Showcase
6:45 p.m.
Tacony Academy Charter (PA) vs. Lower Cape May
Showcase Game
7:15 p.m.
Frankford (PA) vs. Egg Harbor Twp.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Boardwalk Basketball Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center
Tom Williams Showcase
11 a.m.
Timber Creek vs. Ocean City
Showcase Game
12:30 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Newark Academy
Fran St John Showcase
5:15 p.m.
Bishop Eustace Prep vs. Wildwood Catholic
George Holden Sr Memorial Showcase
8:15 p.m.
MaST Community Charter (PA) vs. Lower Cape May
SJIBT Basketball Tournament
10 a.m.
Hammonton at West Deptford
BOYS WRESTLING
10 a.m.
Buena at Absegami
Walter Woods Tournament at Middletown South
GIRLS WRESTLING
9:30 a.m.
Lady Bears Invitational at Churchill Junior H.S.
