 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Press of Atlantic City is partnering with AllSeason Solar who is sponsoring 1000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
FRIDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

  • 0
121922-pac-spt-pvillebb

On December 18, 2022, at Ocean City High School, Pleasantville high school boys basketball competes with Vineland.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

GIRLS BASKETBALL Boardwalk Basketball Classic at WILDWOODS Convention Center GWTIDA Showcase 3:30 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. Clearview

Kaitlin Anzelone Memorial Title 5 p.m.

Lower Cape May vs. Wildwood

Michelle Tarbotton-Rucci Showcase 6:30 p.m.

Woodstown vs. Absegami

Other games 3:30 p.m.

Triton at Our Lady of Mercy

BOYS BASKETBALL Boardwalk Basketball Classic at WILDWOODS Convention Center Doug DeWeese Memorial Showcase 5 p.m.

Salem vs. Wildwood Catholic

People are also reading…

Other games 3:30 p.m.

Cherry Hill East at Pleasantville

5 p.m.

Millville at Middle Twp.

WRESTLING 1 p.m.

TCNJ Pride Tournament at TCNJ

2 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Toms River East vs. St. Rose at Shore Reg.

3 p.m.

Vineland at Hammonton

Varsity Tournament at West Orange H.S. 4 p.m.

Mainland at Keansburg

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Jackson Memorial

5 p.m.

SC Wrestling at Palmyra

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING 2 p.m.

Southern vs. Toms River North at Toms River YMCA

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

4:30 p.m.

Egg Invitational at Bennett Center

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News