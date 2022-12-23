High school schedule for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL Boardwalk Basketball Classic at WILDWOODS Convention Center GWTIDA Showcase 3:30 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Clearview
Kaitlin Anzelone Memorial Title 5 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Wildwood
Michelle Tarbotton-Rucci Showcase 6:30 p.m.
Woodstown vs. Absegami
Other games 3:30 p.m.
Triton at Our Lady of Mercy
BOYS BASKETBALL Boardwalk Basketball Classic at WILDWOODS Convention Center Doug DeWeese Memorial Showcase 5 p.m.
Salem vs. Wildwood Catholic
Other games 3:30 p.m.
Cherry Hill East at Pleasantville
5 p.m.
Millville at Middle Twp.
WRESTLING 1 p.m.
TCNJ Pride Tournament at TCNJ
2 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Toms River East vs. St. Rose at Shore Reg.
3 p.m.
Vineland at Hammonton
Varsity Tournament at West Orange H.S. 4 p.m.
Mainland at Keansburg
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Jackson Memorial
5 p.m.
SC Wrestling at Palmyra
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING 2 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River North at Toms River YMCA
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
4:30 p.m.
Egg Invitational at Bennett Center
