High school schedule for Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Egg Harbor Twp.
Bridgeton at LEAP Academy
4:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Absegami
5 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.
5:15 p.m.
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
5:30 p.m.
Oakcrest at Atlantic City
Vineland at ACIT
Cape May Tech at Cedar Creek
Ocean City at Holy Spirit
Millville at Mainland
Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.
Wildwood at Penns Grove
Pinelands at Ocean Twp.
6 p.m.
Southern at Jackson Memorial
BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Lower Cape May
5:30 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Cape May Tech
Cumberland at Millville
ACIT at Oakcrest
Penns Grove at Wildwood
6 p.m.
Mainland at Absegami
Wildwood Catholic at Ocean City
Pleasantville at Vineland
6:30 p.m.
Jackson Memorial at Southern
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.
Wall Twp. at Pinelands
7 p.m.
Atlantic City at Bridgeton
WRESTLING
5:30 p.m.
Mainland at Middle Twp.
6 p.m.
Atlantic City at Buena
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Cape May County Tech vs. Middle Twp. at Cape May County Special Services Pool
8 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Manasquan at Atlantic Club
GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Cape May County Tech vs. Middle Twp. at Cape May County Special Services Pool
8 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Manasquan at Atlantic Club
ICE HOCKEY
4:30 p.m.
Pope John XXIII vs. Saint Augustine at Igloo Ice Arena
5:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Brick Twp. at Ocean Ice Palace
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
5 p.m.
Varsity Relays at Bennett Center
