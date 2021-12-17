 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Friday, Dec. 17, 2021
High school schedule for Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Egg Harbor Twp.

Bridgeton at LEAP Academy

4:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Absegami

5 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.

5:15 p.m.

Barnegat at Jackson Liberty

5:30 p.m.

Oakcrest at Atlantic City

Vineland at ACIT

Cape May Tech at Cedar Creek

Ocean City at Holy Spirit

Millville at Mainland

Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.

Wildwood at Penns Grove

Pinelands at Ocean Twp.

6 p.m.

Southern at Jackson Memorial

BOYS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Lower Cape May

5:30 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Cape May Tech

Cumberland at Millville

ACIT at Oakcrest

Penns Grove at Wildwood

6 p.m.

Mainland at Absegami

Wildwood Catholic at Ocean City

Pleasantville at Vineland

6:30 p.m.

Jackson Memorial at Southern

Jackson Liberty at Barnegat 

Lacey Twp. at Central Reg. 

Wall Twp. at Pinelands

7 p.m.

Atlantic City at Bridgeton

WRESTLING

5:30 p.m.

Mainland at Middle Twp.

6 p.m.

Atlantic City at Buena

BOYS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Cape May County Tech vs. Middle Twp. at Cape May County Special Services Pool

8 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Manasquan at Atlantic Club

GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Cape May County Tech vs. Middle Twp. at Cape May County Special Services Pool

8 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Manasquan at Atlantic Club

ICE HOCKEY

4:30 p.m.

Pope John XXIII vs. Saint Augustine at Igloo Ice Arena

5:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Brick Twp. at Ocean Ice Palace

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

5 p.m.

Varsity Relays at Bennett Center

