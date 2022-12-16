High school schedule for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

FRIDAY’S HIGH
SCHOOL SCHEDULE
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Camden Academy Charter
Bridgeton at Cumberland
St. Joseph at Kings Christian
4:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
5:30 p.m.
Wildwood at Woodstown
6:30 p.m.
Absegami at Atlantic Christian
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:15 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
5:30 p.m.
Oakcrest at Camden Academy Charter
Bridgeton at Cumberland
Penns Grove at Wildwood
6:30 p.m.
Vineland at Toms River North
Pinelands at Lacey Twp.
BOYS WRESTLING
4 p.m.
Atlantic City at Vineland
Mainland at Holy Spirit
Barnegat at Palmyra
6 p.m.
Absegami at St. Augustine
Buena at St. Joseph
GIRLS WRESTLING
4:30 p.m.
Garfield Tournament at Garfield H.S.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Lower Cape May at Brigantine Aquatic Center
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Vineland
8 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Manasquan at Atlantic Club
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
5 p.m.
Girls Varsity Invitational at Armory Track
ICE HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Morris Catholic at Winding River
