agate
KICKER: FRIDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

  • 0
121522-pac-spt-achoops

On December 13, 2022, at Atlantic City High School, coach Wayne Nelson and basketball team holds a practice.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

FRIDAY’S HIGH

SCHOOL SCHEDULE

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Camden Academy Charter

Bridgeton at Cumberland

St. Joseph at Kings Christian

4:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Pinelands

5:30 p.m.

Wildwood at Woodstown

6:30 p.m.

Absegami at Atlantic Christian

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:15 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat

5:30 p.m.

Oakcrest at Camden Academy Charter

Bridgeton at Cumberland

Penns Grove at Wildwood

6:30 p.m.

Vineland at Toms River North

Pinelands at Lacey Twp.

BOYS WRESTLING

4 p.m.

Atlantic City at Vineland

Mainland at Holy Spirit

Barnegat at Palmyra

6 p.m.

Absegami at St. Augustine

Buena at St. Joseph

GIRLS WRESTLING

4:30 p.m.

Garfield Tournament at Garfield H.S.

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

3:30 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Lower Cape May at Brigantine Aquatic Center

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Vineland

8 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Manasquan at Atlantic Club

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

5 p.m.

Girls Varsity Invitational at Armory Track

ICE HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Morris Catholic at Winding River

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

