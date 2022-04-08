High school schedule for Friday, April 8, 2022

SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Lakewood
Pinelands at Brick Twp.
4 p.m.
Absegami at Atlantic City
Mainland at Ocean City
Pilgrim Academy at Our Lady of Mercy
Bridgeton at Winslow Twp.
Cumberland at Triton
Clearview at Egg Harbor Twp.
BASEBALL
4 p.m.
Camden Academy Charter at Bridgeton
Oakcrest vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Vineland at Cumberland County College
People are also reading…
Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit
Atlantic City at Pleasantville
ACIT vs. Wildwood at Maxwell Field
Haddon Heights at Buena
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Beach
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Brick Memorial
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Mainland at Absegami
Millville at Atlantic City
Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Oakcrest at Lower Cape May
BOYS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Toms River North
Lacey Twp. at Brick Twp.
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit
Absegami at Mainland
Vineland at Moorestown Friends
Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Middle Twp. at Shunpike Athletic Fields
BOYS TENNIS
3 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty
3:45 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Buena at Cedar Creek
Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May
Ocean City at Millville
Atlantic City at Oakcrest
Middle Twp. at Woodstown
Triton at Cumberland
Toms River North at Southern
RUGBY
4:30 p.m.
St. Augustine at Christian Brothers Academy
BOYS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Ocean City at Greate Bay Country Club
Pinelands vs. Brick Twp. at Eagle Ridge Golf Course
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech vs. Cedar Creek at Renault Vineyard Golf
Cumberland vs. Schalick at Running Deer Golf
Wildwood Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Club
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Cherry Hill West at The Links Golf Course
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Toms River East at Bea Lea Golf Course
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Lakewood at Barnegat
5 p.m.
ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.