agate

High school schedule for Friday, April 8, 2022

  • 0
040222-pac-spt-acbb

On April 1 2022, at the Chelsea Heights baseball field at Annapolis and Filbert ave., Atlantic City High School hosts Pleasantville boys baseball for the season opener.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Lakewood

Pinelands at Brick Twp.

4 p.m.

Absegami at Atlantic City

Mainland at Ocean City

Pilgrim Academy at Our Lady of Mercy

Bridgeton at Winslow Twp.

Cumberland at Triton

Clearview at Egg Harbor Twp.

BASEBALL

4 p.m.

Camden Academy Charter at Bridgeton

Oakcrest vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Vineland at Cumberland County College

Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit

Atlantic City at Pleasantville

ACIT vs. Wildwood at Maxwell Field

Haddon Heights at Buena

Pinelands at Point Pleasant Beach

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Brick Memorial

GIRLS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Mainland at Absegami

Millville at Atlantic City

Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.

Oakcrest at Lower Cape May

BOYS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Toms River North

Lacey Twp. at Brick Twp.

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit

Absegami at Mainland

Vineland at Moorestown Friends

Lower Cape May at Oakcrest

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Middle Twp. at Shunpike Athletic Fields

BOYS TENNIS

3 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty

3:45 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Buena at Cedar Creek

Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.

Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May

Ocean City at Millville

Atlantic City at Oakcrest

Middle Twp. at Woodstown

Triton at Cumberland

Toms River North at Southern

RUGBY

4:30 p.m.

St. Augustine at Christian Brothers Academy

BOYS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Ocean City at Greate Bay Country Club

Pinelands vs. Brick Twp. at Eagle Ridge Golf Course

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech vs. Cedar Creek at Renault Vineyard Golf

Cumberland vs. Schalick at Running Deer Golf

Wildwood Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Club

GIRLS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Cherry Hill West at The Links Golf Course

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Toms River East at Bea Lea Golf Course

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Lakewood at Barnegat

5 p.m.

ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.

