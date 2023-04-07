BASEBALL
10 a.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
11 a.m.
Mainland vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex
Buena at Collingswood
SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
Timber Creek at Mainland
11 a.m.
Buena at Williamstown
BASEBALL
10 a.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
11 a.m.
Mainland vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex
Buena at Collingswood
SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
Timber Creek at Mainland
11 a.m.
Buena at Williamstown
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Pam Pickett couldn’t have been happier Sunday night.
OCEAN CITY — Cameron Flukey couldn’t have been more ready for the start of the high school baseball season.
Abdullah Anderson is bringing a free football clinic to Atlantic City later this month.
Dante Buonadonna’s high school swimming season this winter was similar in some ways to last year’s, yet even better.
A pair of former Press High School Athletes of the Year highlight the 2023 Atlantic City Hall of Fame Class.
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.