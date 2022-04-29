 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate
FRIDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Friday, April 29, 2022

  • 0
042322-pac-spt-hermits

On April 22 2022, in Richland, St.Augustine boys baseball hosts Kingsway.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

High school schedule for Friday, April 29, 2022

BASEBALL

Thank You Classic at Walt Nicgorski Sports Complex

7 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Rancocas Valley

Other games

3:45 p.m.

Pinelands at Barnegat

Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Atlantic Christian

Absegami vs. Atlantic City at Chelsea Heights Field

Pleasantville at Bridgeton

Kingsway at Cumberland

Hammonton vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex

People are also reading…

7 p.m.

Oakcrest at Lower Cape May

GIRLS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

Bishop Eustace at Lower Cape May

BOYS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Wall Twp. at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Vineland at Moorestown Friends

Barnegat at Long Branch

5:30 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Manchester Twp.

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Atlantic Christian

Holy Spirit vs. Wildwood Catholic at Bill Henfey Park

Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek

Cumberland at Clearview

ACIT at Hammonton

Wildwood vs. Overbrook at Fox Park

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Bick Memorial at Lacey twp.

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Hammonton

Absegami at Mainland

Ocean City at Pinelands

Kingsway at St. Augustine

Vineland at Triton

Cumberland at West Deptford

Holy Spirit a Wildwood Catholic

Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Red Bank Catholic

4 p.m.

Paul VI a St. Augustine

5:15 p.m.

Cinnaminson at Egg Harbor Twp.

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.

Penn Relays at Franklin Field (Philadelphia)

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Oakcrest vs. ACIT at Greentree Golf Course

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Buena at Buena Vista Country Club

Barnegat vs. Pinelands vs. Lacey Twp. at Atlantis Golf Course

Holy Spirit vs. Bridgeton at Centerton Country Club

Vineland vs. Millville at Centerton Country Club

Absegami vs. Hammonton at Pinelands Golf Course

Cumberland vs. Schalick at Centerton Country Club

Contact Patrick Mulranen:

609-272-7217.

PMulranen@pressofac.com.

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News