High school schedule for Friday, April 29, 2022
BASEBALL
Thank You Classic at Walt Nicgorski Sports Complex
7 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Rancocas Valley
Other games
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Barnegat
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Atlantic Christian
Absegami vs. Atlantic City at Chelsea Heights Field
Pleasantville at Bridgeton
Kingsway at Cumberland
Hammonton vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex
7 p.m.
Oakcrest at Lower Cape May
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
Bishop Eustace at Lower Cape May
BOYS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Wall Twp. at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Vineland at Moorestown Friends
Barnegat at Long Branch
5:30 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Atlantic Christian
Holy Spirit vs. Wildwood Catholic at Bill Henfey Park
Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek
Cumberland at Clearview
ACIT at Hammonton
Wildwood vs. Overbrook at Fox Park
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Bick Memorial at Lacey twp.
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Hammonton
Absegami at Mainland
Ocean City at Pinelands
Kingsway at St. Augustine
Vineland at Triton
Cumberland at West Deptford
Holy Spirit a Wildwood Catholic
Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Red Bank Catholic
4 p.m.
Paul VI a St. Augustine
5:15 p.m.
Cinnaminson at Egg Harbor Twp.
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.
Penn Relays at Franklin Field (Philadelphia)
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Oakcrest vs. ACIT at Greentree Golf Course
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Buena at Buena Vista Country Club
Barnegat vs. Pinelands vs. Lacey Twp. at Atlantis Golf Course
Holy Spirit vs. Bridgeton at Centerton Country Club
Vineland vs. Millville at Centerton Country Club
Absegami vs. Hammonton at Pinelands Golf Course
Cumberland vs. Schalick at Centerton Country Club
