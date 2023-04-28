BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Buena at Absegami
Bridgeton vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex
Cape May Tech vs. Wildwood Catholic at Cape May County Park
Cedar Creek vs. Atlantic City at Chelsea Heights Field
Egg HarborTwp. at Hammonton
St. Joseph at Holy Spirit
St. Augustine at Ocean City
Lower Cape May at Pleasantville
7 p.m.
Millville at Vineland
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Bridgeton
Absegami at Cape May Tech
Vineland at Hammonton
Cedar Creek at Millville
Buena at Ocean City
Wildwood Catholic at Our Lady of Mercy
Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Barnegat
Pennsauken vs. St. Joseph at Boyer Ave Recreational Park
Absegami at Lower cape May
Millville at Williamstown
Holy Spirit at Washington Twp.
CherryHill east at Atlantic City
Egg Harbor Twp. at Kingsway
BOYS LACROSSE
3:30 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit
Lower Cape May at Mainland
Ocean City at Southern
BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Absegami at Atlantic City
Vineland at Clearview
Middle Twp. at Egg Harbor Twp.
Holy Spirit at Hammonton
Bridgeton at Lower Cape May
Ocean city at Mainland
Wildwood Catholic at Oakcrest
Millville at St. Augustine
Cumberland at Triton
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Egg Harbor Twp.
5:15 p.m.
Triton at Hammonton
Toms River North at Pinelands
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech vs. Oakcrest vs. Atlantic City at Brigantine Links
Williamstown vs. Millville at Eastlyn Golf Course
Vineland vs. Cedar Creek vs.Hammonton at Pinelands Golf Corse
GIRLS GOLF
3 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Buena at Buena Vista Country Club
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.
Penn Relays at University of Pennsylvania's Franklin Field
4 p.m.
Delsea Invitational at Delsea Reg.
