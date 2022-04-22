High school schedule for Friday, April 22, 2022

GIRLS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Pinelands at Lacey Twp.
Mainland at Cherry Hill West
Noon
Egg Harbor Twp. at Holy Spirit
3:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Gateway
BOYS LACROSSE
11 a.m.
Mainland at Rancocas Valley
3:45 p.m.
Vineland at Winslow Twp.
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at GCIT
Kingsway at St. Augustine
SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
Toms River South at Lacey Twp.
2 p.m.
Pinelands at Central Reg.
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Mainland
Cumberland at Holy Spirit
Atlantic City vs. Wildwood Catholic, at Bill Henfey Park
BASEBALL
10 a.m.
Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.
1 p.m.
St. Joseph vs. Middle Twp., at Clarence Davies Sports Complex
4 p.m.
Mainland at Hammonton
6 p.m.
Buena at Pitman
7 p.m.
Camden Tech at Vineland
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
10 a.m.
Pleasantville at Cinnaminson
11 a.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at ACIT
11:30 a.m.
Lacey Twp. at Toms River South
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
The Crusader Meet at Bishop Eustace
BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Toms River South at Southern
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Mainland, at Pinelands Golf Course
