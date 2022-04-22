 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate
FRIDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Friday, April 22, 2022

  • 0
042122-pac-spt-mainland

On April 20 2022, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School boys lacrosse hosts Lower Cape May.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

GIRLS LACROSSE

10 a.m.

Pinelands at Lacey Twp.

Mainland at Cherry Hill West

Noon

Egg Harbor Twp. at Holy Spirit

3:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Gateway

BOYS LACROSSE

11 a.m.

Mainland at Rancocas Valley

3:45 p.m.

Vineland at Winslow Twp.

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at GCIT

Kingsway at St. Augustine

SOFTBALL

People are also reading…

10 a.m.

Toms River South at Lacey Twp.

2 p.m.

Pinelands at Central Reg.

4 p.m.

Hammonton at Mainland

Cumberland at Holy Spirit

Atlantic City vs. Wildwood Catholic, at Bill Henfey Park

BASEBALL

10 a.m.

Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.

1 p.m.

St. Joseph vs. Middle Twp., at Clarence Davies Sports Complex

4 p.m.

Mainland at Hammonton

6 p.m.

Buena at Pitman

7 p.m.

Camden Tech at Vineland

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

10 a.m.

Pleasantville at Cinnaminson

11 a.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at ACIT

11:30 a.m.

Lacey Twp. at Toms River South

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

The Crusader Meet at Bishop Eustace

BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m.

Toms River South at Southern

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

4 p.m.

Hammonton vs. Mainland, at Pinelands Golf Course

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News