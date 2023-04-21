BASEBALL
Coaches vs. Cancer Classic
4 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Bridgeton at Somers Point Little League Field
Delsea vs. Holy Spirit at Mainland Reg.
7 p.m.
Highland vs. Mainland at Somers Point Little League Field
Other games
4 p.m.
Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Wildwood vs. Salem at Maxwell Field
Cumberland at Triton
Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May
6:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Central Reg. at Leiter Field
SOFTBALL
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Mainland
Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek
Our Lady of Mercy at Buena
Ocean City at Atlantic City
Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit
Triton at Cumberland
Wildwood at Salem
Bridgeton at Absegami
ACIT vs. Wildwood Catholic at Bill Henfey Field
Cape May Tech at Oakcrest
LEAP Academy at Pleasantville
Hammonton at St. Joseph
Millville at Vineland
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Williamstown
Toms River East at Barnegat
Vineland at Sterling
4:15 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Howell
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Collingswood
Oakcrest at Lower Cape May
4:15 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.
7 p.m.
Millville at Haddon Twp.
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 pm.
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
Lakewood at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Southern at Central Reg.
Cumberland at Vineland
Delsea at Cedar Creek
Millville at Kingsway
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
ACIT at Absegami
St. Augustine at Pleasantville
5:15 p.m.
Toms River East at Pinelands
Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Club
Wildwood vs. Woodstown at Union League National
Bridgeton vs. Oakcrest at Blue Heron Pines Country Club
