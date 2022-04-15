High school schedule for Friday, April 15, 2022

SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
Cape May Tech at ACIT
Middle Twp. at Delsea
BOYS TENNIS
10 a.m.
Hammonton at Vineland
11 a.m.
Mainland at Ocean City
BASEBALL
11 a.m.
Cedar Creek vs. West Deptford at Union Field
Mainland at Gloucester City
GIRLS LACROSSE
11 a.m.
Middle Twp. at Mainland
GIRLS GOLF
4:15 p.m.
Southern vs. Barnegat at Atlantis Golf Club
