High school schedule for Friday, April 1, 2022

BASEBALL
Coaches vs. Cancer at Birch Grove Park
7 p.m.
Clearview vs. Mainland
Other games
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Absegami at Cape May Tech
Holy Spirit vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex
Egg Harbor Twp. at Lower Cape May
St. Augustine vs. LaSalle at LaSalle's Ward Field
Vineland at West Deptford
Highland at Cumberland
Wildwood at Pitman
Atlantic City vs Pleasantville at Chelsea Heights Field
Pinelands at Lakewood
6:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Jackson Memorial at Doc Cramer Fields
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at St. Rose
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Absegami
Oakcrest at Atlantic City
Deptford at Cedar Creek
Our Lady of Mercy at Millville
Ocean City at Moorestown
Trinity Hall at Southern
ACIT at Atlantic City
Holy Spirit at Mainland
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Vineland at Kingsway
Millville at Lower Cape May
Woodstown at Oakcrest
Absegami at Triton
Middle Township at West Deptford
Lacey Twp. at Egg Harbor Twp.
6 p.m.
Mainland at Holy Spirit
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Cape May Tech
Ocean City at Cedar Creek
Vineland at Hammonton
Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville
Absegami at Oakcrest
Atlantic Christian at Our Lady of Mercy
Wildwood vs. Pitman at Fox Park
Mainland at Holy Spirit
Bridgeton at Buena
Pinelands at Lakewood
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Jackson Memorial
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Lakewood
Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough
4 p.m.
Absegami at Buena
Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek
Millville at Hammonton
Bridgeton at Holy Spirit
Oakcrest at Middle Twp.
Vineland at Ocean City
Highland at Cumberland
Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland
BOYS GOLF
3:45 p.m.
Southern vs. Ranney School at Ocean Acres Country Club
Barnegat vs. Donovan Catholic at Bey Lea Golf Course
Pinelands vs. Manchester Twp. at Lakewood Naval Base
4 p.m.
Oakcrest vs. Bridgeton at Centerton Country Club
Atlantic City vs. Millville vs. Ocean City at Greate Bay Golf Course
Vineland vs. Hammonton at Pinelands Country Club
Cumberland vs. Triton at Valleybrook Country Club
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Moorestown at Running Deer Golf Club
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Toms River East at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Egg Harbor Twp.
5:15 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Southern
