agate

High school schedule for Friday, April 1, 2022

  • 0
BASEBALL

Coaches vs. Cancer at Birch Grove Park

7 p.m.

Clearview vs. Mainland

Other games

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Absegami at Cape May Tech

Holy Spirit vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex

Egg Harbor Twp. at Lower Cape May

St. Augustine vs. LaSalle at LaSalle's Ward Field

Vineland at West Deptford

Highland at Cumberland

Wildwood at Pitman

Atlantic City vs Pleasantville at Chelsea Heights Field

Pinelands at Lakewood

6:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Jackson Memorial at Doc Cramer Fields

GIRLS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at St. Rose

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Absegami

Oakcrest at Atlantic City

Deptford at Cedar Creek

Our Lady of Mercy at Millville

Ocean City at Moorestown

Trinity Hall at Southern

ACIT at Atlantic City

Holy Spirit at Mainland

BOYS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Vineland at Kingsway

Millville at Lower Cape May

Woodstown at Oakcrest

Absegami at Triton

Middle Township at West Deptford

Lacey Twp. at Egg Harbor Twp.

6 p.m.

Mainland at Holy Spirit

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Cape May Tech

Ocean City at Cedar Creek

Vineland at Hammonton

Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville

Absegami at Oakcrest

Atlantic Christian at Our Lady of Mercy

Wildwood vs. Pitman at Fox Park

Mainland at Holy Spirit

Bridgeton at Buena

Pinelands at Lakewood

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Jackson Memorial

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Lakewood

Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough

4 p.m.

Absegami at Buena

Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek

Millville at Hammonton

Bridgeton at Holy Spirit

Oakcrest at Middle Twp.

Vineland at Ocean City

Highland at Cumberland

Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland

BOYS GOLF

3:45 p.m.

Southern vs. Ranney School at Ocean Acres Country Club

Barnegat vs. Donovan Catholic at Bey Lea Golf Course

Pinelands vs. Manchester Twp. at Lakewood Naval Base

4 p.m.

Oakcrest vs. Bridgeton at Centerton Country Club

Atlantic City vs. Millville vs. Ocean City at Greate Bay Golf Course

Vineland vs. Hammonton at Pinelands Country Club

Cumberland vs. Triton at Valleybrook Country Club

GIRLS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Moorestown at Running Deer Golf Club

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Toms River East at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Egg Harbor Twp.

5:15 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Southern

