SATURDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE
High school schedule for Dec. 31, 2022
BOYS BASKETBALL
Boardwalk Basketball Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center
Lou Baselice Memorial Showcase
1:15 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Hightstown
John Carlson Memorial Showcase
2:45 p.m.
Wildwood vs. Tacony Academy Charter (Pa.)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Boardwalk Basketball Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center
People are also reading…
Showcase Game
11 a.m.
Newark Academy vs. Barnegat
Howard “Putt” Palmer Memorial Showcase
12:30 p.m.
Wildwood vs. MaST Community Charter (Pa.)
Showcase Game
2 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Bishop Eustace
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.