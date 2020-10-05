High school roundup: EHT boys cross country beats Atlantic City

Boys cross country
Egg Harbor Township 21,
Atlantic City 36
At Atlantic City
1. Nico Valdivieso EHT 17:12; 2. Aidan Winkler EHT 17:51; 3. Ryan Taylor EHT 18:19; 4. Adonis Hernandez AC 19:08; 5. Chase Calhoun AC 20:01; 6. Ayoub Azegzaou EHT 21:04; 7. James Haney AC 21:21; 8. Kyle Graybill AC 21:31; 9. Nick Tyner EHT 22:01; 10. Mark Gliatto EHT 22:07.
Records—EHT 1-0: AC 0-1.
Oakcrest 21,
Hammonton 32
At Oakcrest
1. Ethan Rowley O 18:57; 2. Gunnar Angier O 19:34; 3. Cale Aiken O 19:36; 4. James Strain H 20:07; 5. JD Shinske H 20:13; 6. Paulo Hermoso O 20:48; 7. Anthony Whitener H 20:49; 8. Frank Angelastrp J 21:53; 9. Lucas Espen O 22:17; 10. Matt Martino H 22:39.
Records—O 1-0; H 0-1.
Lower Cape May Reg. 19,
Cape May Tech 44
At Cape May County Park
1. Zeb Hinker LCM 14:37; 2. Luke Basile CMT 1:55; 3. Anthony Maglicco LCM 16:08; 4. Elijah Jackson LCM 16:20; 5. Jesse Coombs LCM 17:51; 6. Sean Murphy LCM 20:37; 7. Anthony Gentile LCM 20:53; 8. Phil Jordan LCM 21:16; 9. Connor Deignan LCM 21:20; 10. Frank Basile CMT.
Records—Lower 1-0; Tech 0-1.
St. Augustine Prep 15,
Vineland 41
At St. Augustine Prep
1. Dave Kenny SA 18:09; 2. Vinny Polistina SA 18:55; 3. Nick Galinus SA 19:09; 4. Ethan Kern SA 19:08; 5. Alex Constantinou SAA 20:16; 6. Jaylen West V 21:08; 7. Anthony Cervi V 21:10; 8. Matt Neri V 21:30; 9. Sebastian Mercado V 21:44; 10. Matt Bispo SA 22:00.
Records—Prep 1-0; Vineland 0-1.
Girls cross country
Egg Harbor Township 19,
Atlantic City 36
At Atlantic City
1. Mikki Pomatto EHT 21:48; 2. Kiki Schlemo EHT 22:24; 3. Olivia Martinolich EHT 23:21; 4. Sienna Calhoun AC 23:28; 5. Maddie Dischert AC 23:40; 6. Kaitlyn Rice EHT 23:49; 7. Lindsey Taylor EHT 24:29; 8. Cass Scott AC 25:17; 9. Samantha Perielta AC 26:25; 10. Ella Feehan AC 26:26.
Records—EHT 1-0: AC 0-1.
Hammonton 15,
Oakcrest 50
At Oakcrest
1. Kylie Pfluger H 23:48; 2. Julianna Ruhf H 23:51; 3. Abigail Tunney O 23:59; 4. Kristin Reese H 24:36; 5. Sabrina McFerren H 27:15; 6. Jlianna DeJesus H 28:46; 7. Grace Rowley O 29:20; 8. Izzy Rwen H 29:29; 9. Alexis Gilbert O 30:00; 10. Ariodna Martinez Lopez H 30:15.
Records—H 1-0: O 0-1.
Cape May Tech 15,
Lower Cape May Reg. 50
At Cape May County Park
1. Lindsay Robbins CMT 21:57; 2. Emie Frederick CMT 22:14; 3. Shea Bonner LCM 25:23; 4. Alexis Sykes CMT 25:49; 5. Semma Kraf CMT 26:08; 6. Gianna Taylor CMT 28:03; 7. Ava-Reilley Hawk CMT 28:24; 8. Juliana Mento LCM 30:48; 9. Emily Brown CMT 33:26; 10. Madisyn Sweitzer CMT 34:19.
Records—CMT 1-0; LCM 0-1.
Our Lady of Mercy Ac. 29,
Vineland 30
At St. Augustine Prep
1. Nina Ceccanecchio O 22:03; 2. Annie Weisbecker O 24:50; 3. Siena Marsico O 25:04; 4. Stefaniya Zozula V 25:17; 5. Pauline Klimsza V 25:46; 6. Isabella Sultzer V 26:12; 7. Rabiba Chaudhary V 26:37; 8. Jayda Marshall V 26:49; 9. Nicoletta Giuliani V 27:22; 10. Melody Mecado V 27:29.
Records—OLMA 1-0; Vineland 0-1.
Mainland Regional 15
Pleasantville 50
At Mainland Regional
1. Lily Malone M 20:41; 2. Claudia Booth M 20:55; 3. Maya Harper P 21:06; 4. Gillian Lovett M 21:54; 5. Chloe Malone M 21:56; 6. Savannah Hodgens M 22:09; 7. Mary Kate Merenich M 22:50; 8. Melina Galias M 23:34; 9. (name unavailable) P 25:20; 10. Madison O’Brien M 25:28.
Records—P 0-1; M 1-0.
Girls soccer
The Deptford Township High School girls soccer team beat visiting Cumberland Regional 6-3 on Monday.
Reese Evans and Sophia Henry each had three goals for Deptford (2-0). Gianna Lorito, Peyton Elwell and Melanie Sloan scored a goal apiece for Cumberland (0-2). Madison Alcorn had 12 saves for the Colts.
