High school golfers from across NJ to compete in Garden State Cup at Blue Heron Pines next week

Jonathan Prussel competes for St. Augustine Prep at the Garden State Cup at Blue Heron Pines on April 8, 2019. The boys high school golf tournament will return to the Galloway Township course next week after two years of cancellations due to the pandemic.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

Teams from all over New Jersey will compete in the first big tournament of the high school boys golf season April 6 in Galloway Township.

The 17th Garden State Cup will be held at Ron Jaworski's Blue Heron Pines Golf Club. Twenty teams are expected to participate.

The tournament, one of the biggest of the scholastic season, will mark another step in the return to normalcy for high school sports. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Garden State Cup was last held in 2019.

Westfield, the Tournament of Champions winner last year, and perennial powers Christian Brothers Academy and Bergen Catholic are in the announced field. CBA won the 2019 Cup, ending Bergen Catholic's three-year reign.

St. Augustine Prep, another annually top program, is among the local schools that will play. Cedar Creek, Egg Harbor Township and Mainland Regional also are in the field.

The tournament will tee off at 11:30 a.m. and is expected to end in late afternoon.

Other schools expected to compete: Chatham, Don Bosco Prep, Middletown South, Milburn, Montgomery, Morristown Beard, Old Tappan, Peddie, Rancocas Valley, Ranney, St. Rose, Tenafly and Wall Township.

