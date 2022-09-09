High school football roundup --- PRINT ONLY

Lotzeir Brooks made big plays on offense and defense, and the Millville High School football team was too much for visiting Williamstown in a 49-28 win Friday in a West Jersey Football League American Division game.

The Thunderbolts, ranked third in The Press Elite 11, improved to 2-1. Williamstown fell to 1-2.

Na’eem Sharp opened the scoring with a 6-yard TD run with 4 minutes, 59 seconds left in the first quarter.

Brooks recovered a fumble on Williamstown’s ensuing drive. On the next play, Brooks took the pitch and darted his way through the Braves’ defense for a 61-yard score to make it 14-0.

The Braves didn’t fold. After a long drive, quarterback Zach Zerbe punched it in from 1 yard out. Following an interception from Sean Gallagher deep in Thunderbolts territory, Zerbe scored from 4 yards out to cut the lead to 21-14.

Millville’s big-play ability continued to be a threat, though. Sharp extended the Thunderbolts’ lead on a 39-yard TD run that included a couple nice cuts as well as him breaking through a few pairs of outstretched arms.

Keyon German extended Millville’s lead to 35-14 with his 1-yard score early in the third quarter. Brooks scored his second TD of the game off a 23-yard interception return.

Cherokee 20, No. 8 St. Augustine Prep 14: The eighth-ranked Hermits (1-2) had two chances late in the fourth quarter to try to tie the game, but the Chiefs’ defense made stops both times, including a sack that ended the game.

Cherokee (1-2) opened the game with a long kick return, but quickly turned it over on downs. St. Augustine put together a methodical drive, capped by a 3-yard TD run by Tristan McLeer to make it 7-0.

Cherokee tied it in the second quarter on Murad Campfield’s 6-yard run. Ryan Bender then found Trent Osborn on a 44-yard TD connection to put the Chiefs up 13-7. Bender threw his second TD of the game, a 16-yarder to Campfield to give Cherokee a 20-7 lead heading into the break.

Na’cire Christmas brought some cheer to the Hermits to open the third quarter. He fielded the opening kickoff from the 2-yard line, found a hole up the middle and raced toward the end zone to cut the Chiefs’ lead to 20-14.

Glassboro 16, Middle Township 11: Jhaisir Harden scored a pair of TDs for the Bulldogs (2-0). His second score, a 5-yard run in the third, held up as the deciding points. Travis Lombardo scored in the second quarter for the Panthers (0-2), and Jerome Licata hit a 40-yard field goal.

Lower Cape May Reg. 20, Pennsville 10: Hunter Ray’s 5-yard TD pass to Braswell Thomas gave the Caper Tigers (2-0) a 7-3 lead in the second quarter. Lower, which trailed 10-7 at halftime, scored 13 unanswered to win, capped by Isiah Carr-Wing’s second TD of the game, 16-yard score at the end of the third quarter. Pennsville fell to 1-1.

Vineland 34, Clearview Reg. 14: Dan Russo threw a 20-yard TD pass and ran for another score to lead the Fighting Clan (2-1). Zha’Vian Diaz returned an interception for a TD. James Hitchens caught a TD pass, and Charles Clark scored on a 20-yard run. DJ Clark capped the scoring with a 1-yard run late in the fourth. Clearview fell to 0-3.

No. 5 Hammonton 40, Highland Reg. 7: Kenny Smith gave the fifth-ranked Blue Devils (3-0) a 13-0 lead in the first quarter with his TD runs of 59 and 14 yards.

Lucas Goehringer scored on a 76-yard run, and Nakeem Powell caught a 37-yard TD pass from Shane Way to build a 27-0 lead going into halftime.

Smith scored again early in the third quarter on a 66-yard run to extend the Blue Devils’ lead to 33-0. Powell capped the scoring with an 8-yard run in the fourth. Highland fell to 0-3.

Barnegat 7, Pinelands Reg. 6: JoJo Bivins scored a first-quarter TD for the Bengals (1-1), who carried the 7-0 lead into halftime. Pinelands (1-1) cut the lead to 7-6 on Ryan Allen’s 15-yard TD pass to Mike Frawley. But the missed kick was the difference.

Schalick 29, Wildwood 12: Junior Hans threw a TD pass to Joey Mormile in the first quarter. Hans added a 12-yard run for a score in the second, but the Warriors (0-2) trailed 16-12 at the half. Schalick improved to 2-1.

No. 2 Toms River North 42, Southern Reg. 0: TR North (3-0), ranked second in The Elite 11, led 14-0 after the first quarter and 21-0 at halftime. The Rams fell to 1-1. No other information was available.

Egg Harbor Township 56, Bridgeton 0: The Eagles improved to 1-2, and the Bulldogs fell to 0-2. No other information was available.

Clayton 20, Buena Reg. 12: Clayton improved to 1-1, and Buena fell to 0-2. No other information was available.