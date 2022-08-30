High school football MVPs include Holy Spirit, Hammonton, Millville, Mainland players

Sean BurnsHoly Spirit

The quarterback completed 28 of 37 passes for 365 yards and four TDs as the Spartans upset seventh-ranked Cherokee 34-31. Holy Spirit (1-0) will host Egg Harbor Township (0-1) at 6 p.m. Friday.

Kenny SmithHammonton

The sophomore carried 21 times for 114 yards and a TD to lead the Blue Devils to a 20-14 win over Notre Dame. Hammonton (1-0) will host Cherokee (0-1) at 6 p.m. Friday.

Lotzeir BrooksMillville

The sophomore wide receiver caught four passes for 183 yards and two TDs in a 41-10 win over Thomas Jefferson (Pa.). Millville (1-0) will play Irvington (1-0) at 8 p.m. Friday at Rutgers University.

Ja’Briel MaceMainland Regional

The senior running back rushed 11 times for 84 yards and a TD in a 37-0 win over Egg Harbor Township. Mainland (1-0) will play at Ocean City (0-1) at 6 p.m. Thursday.