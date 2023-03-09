Humberto Ayala of Millville High School and Chuck Smith of the Mainland Regional are The South Jersey Chapter of the National Football Foundation Edward T. Byrns Coaches of the Year.

Ayala led Millville to the South Jersey and state Group IV titles last fall. Smith led Mainland to the Central Jersey Group IV championship.

The South Jersey Chapter of the National Football Foundation serves the counties of Cumberland, Salem, Atlantic and Cape May. The chapter supports and promotes the growth of amateur football.

Ayala and Smith and the foundation’s other award winners will be recognized along with 28 scholar athletes from member schools during a dinner at Carriage House in Galloway Township on April 23.

The foundation recognized the following people with the following awards:

Bill Walsh Contribution to Amateur Football Award: George McClain, a former long-time official.

Ed Andrews Assistant Coach of the Year Award: Mike Eisenstein, an assistant at Atlantic City, Ocean City and Egg Harbor Township for more than 40 years.

Tony Surace Distinguished American Award: Jay Connell, a former foundation president and a retired Holy Spirit administrator

Henry Wimberg Official of the Year Award: Bob Greco, an official with the Camden chapter.

Richard Wackar College Player of the Year Award: John Maldonado of Rowan University, a wide receiver who made 56 catches for 837 yards and 11 touchdowns.