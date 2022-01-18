 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022
0 Comments
agate
TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
011322-pac-spt-main

On January 12 2022, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School hosts Ocean City boys basketball.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Buena at Middle Twp.

5 p.m.

Pinelands at Lakewood

5:30 p.m.

Atlantic City at Mainland

Holy Spirit at Vineland

Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.

Pleasantville at Cape May Tech

Bridgeton at Lower Cape May

6 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Wildwood Catholic

6:30 p.m.

Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.

Brick Twp. at Barnegat

Southern at Brick Memorial

ACIT at Ocean City

BOYS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Bridgeton

5:30 p.m.

Mainland at Hammonton

Oakcrest at Buena

Cumberland at Kingsway

Cape May Tech at Absegami

Vineland at Millville

6:30 p.m.

Lakewood at Pinelands

Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.

Barnegat at Brick Twp.

Brick Memorial at Southern

7 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Holy Spirit

Ocean City at Atlantic City

St. Joseph at Lower Cape May

BOYS SWIMMING

2:15 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Manchester twp. at Ocean County YMCA

3:15 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Delsea at GCIT

4 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Point Pleasant Borough at St. Francis Aquatic Center

Pleasantville at Atlantic City

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Middle Twp. at Cape May County Special Services Pool

Cedar Creek vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center

Cape May Tech at St. Augustine Prep

4:30 p.m.

Mainland vs. Oakcrest at Hess Complex

6 p.m.

Millville at Vineland

GIRLS SWIMMING

2:15 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Manchester twp. at Ocean County YMCA

3:15 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Delsea at GCIT

4 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Point Pleasant Borough at St. Francis Aquatic Center

Pleasantville at Atlantic City

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Middle Twp. at Cape May County Special Services Pool

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Wildwood Catholic at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool

Cedar Creek vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center

4:30 p.m.

Mainland vs. Oakcrest at Hess Complex

6 p.m.

Millville at Vineland

COED SWIMMING

7 p.m.

Absegami at Buena

WRESTLING

6 p.m.

Jackson Memorial at Southern

BOYS BOWLING

4 p.m.

Tri-County Conference Showcase at Di Donato's Bowling

Southern vs. Toms River North at Ocean Lanes

St. Augustine vs. Shawnee at Medford Lanes

5:30 p.m.

Pinelands vs. Lacey Twp. at Ocean Lanes

GIRLS BOWLING

4 p.m.

Tri-County Conference Showcase at Di Donato's Bowling

Southern vs. Toms River North at Ocean Lanes

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Shawnee at Medford Lanes

5:30 p.m.

Pinelands vs. Lacey Twp. at Ocean Lanes

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

Gloucester Catholic vs. St. Augustine at Igloo Ice Arena

6 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Howell at Howell Ice Arena

7 p.m.

Southern vs. Middletown South at Middletown Ice World

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

4:30 p.m.

Midwinter Classic at Bennett Center

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News