Pam Pickett reached a milestone Wednesday and a first for South Jersey.

The longtime Buena Regional High School softball coach earned her 700th career win when the Chiefs defeated Wildwood Catholic Academy 9-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game at Bill Henfey Park in Wildwood.

Only five other New Jersey softball coaches have achieved 700 or more victories, but Pickett is the first from South Jersey. Under Pickett, the Chiefs have won seven S.J. titles, including three straight from 2013-15 and most recently in 2019. The first championship was in 1989.

Pickett’s career record is 700-215-1.

“It’s a wonderful honor to be able to do what I love to do,” said Pickett, who is in her 35th season with the Chiefs. “I have a passion for softball, and I have been blessed that I have been able to do it for this long. Thank the Lord that I am healthy enough that I can still do it and still enjoy the kids. In that aspect, there is nothing better when you are doing something that you love to do.

“The numbers for me do not matter,” she added, “and I hate to say that because I don’t want to sound ungrateful because everyone made such a wonderful celebration of it. For me, the girls having success and, our goal is to always just improve and be better than we were the day before, so the goals for the girls need to be more important than the goals for me and then all that comes together.”

On Wednesday, junior Anna Sheridan allowed four hits and struck out five in a complete game for the Chiefs (8-6). She also had two RBIs and a run. Jamirah Roberts went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Laylah Collins went 2 for 3 with three runs and an RBI. Cami Johnson went 2 for 4 with two runs.

The players were very happy and excited for Pickett.

“I just kept trying to ignore it and let them worry about the things they need to worry about without putting any more pressure on them,” said Pickett, who added she never discussed the milestone with her players for that reason. “But once the game was over and they were able to relax, they really were excited. It was so much fun to watch. They really were adorable.”

Pickett grew up in Neptune Township, Monmouth County, and graduated from Neptune High School in 1976. She played pitcher and catcher for Glassboro State College (now Rowan University).

After she graduated in 1980, Pickett started teaching at Buena and became an assistant on the softball team under then-Chiefs coach Barbara Meyrick. She took over as head coach seven years later and has made the Chiefs one of the top programs in South Jersey.

Buena named its softball field after Pickett in 2014.

“It’s pretty awesome,” said longtime assistant and former player Maryann Busan. “It’s pretty special. She is always now one of my good friends. It’s very special.”

Busan graduated from Buena in 2001 and went on to play at Stockton University. She became Pickett’s assistant in 2007 and estimates she has been a part of at least 300 of Pickett’s 700 wins.

Busan was one of several former players there Wednesday.

“It was very exciting and emotional,” said Busan, who noted the players were disappointed when the Chiefs lost 2-0 to Ocean City on Tuesday, which delayed Pickett’s milestone by one day. “But they were ready to play ball (Wednesday) and finally get it done. They were so excited for her. They really respect her. Every person that has played for her respects her.”

Busan said she has learned so much about the game and life from Pickett, calling her a great role model and friend.

“It was an overall great experience,” Busan said. “She works so hard. She is an awesome person and a coach. She cares about her program. For her to be the first woman in South Jersey to have 700 wins, that is awesome. I’m so proud of her. … The amount of work she puts in, I don’t think it could be compared to any coach who coaches any sport in high school.

Buena, which only has one senior, started the season 1-4. The Chiefs have since gone 7-2, including two three-game winning streaks.

The aim now is to keep winning and earning power points for the postseason, Pickett said.

“We have some things we still want to accomplish,” the coach said. “Hopefully we will continue playing good ball.”