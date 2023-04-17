The Southern Regional High School boys lacrosse team beat previously unbeaten Shore Regional 10-8 on Monday.
Hayden Lucas scored four and had two assists for the visiting Rams (5-1), and Joey DeYoung scored three and had two assists. The game was tied 4-4 at halftime, and Southern was up 8-7 after three quarters.
Anthony Arch, Liam Griffin and Joe Kessler each added a goal, and AJ Mattern (11 saves) and Nick Roesch (six saves) shared time in goal. Shore fell to 4-1.
Highland Regional 14, Oakcrest 6: Jayden Williams scored two and had two assists for visiting Oakcrest (0-3), and William Will scored twice and had 10 ground balls. Joe Snodgrass added a goal and an assist, and Angelo Luma scored one. Marek Guerrier had eight ground balls and won 15 of 19 faceoffs. Highland improved to 4-0.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.