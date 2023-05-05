Hayden Lucas scored five goals, including the 100th of his career, to lead the Southern Regional High School boys lacrosse team to a 15-1 victory over Manalapan in a Shore Conference interdivision game Friday.

Lucas added three assists for the Rams (8-2), who are No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Joey DeYoung scored five and added three assists. Liam Griffin scored three. Konnor Forlai and Joe Kessler each scored once and had an assist. Collin Markoski won 17 of 20 faceoffs. AJ Mattern made six saves, and Nick Roesch made four.

Manalapan (7-4) trailed 2-1 after the first quarter and 5-1 at halftime.

No. 6 Ocean City, Absegami 2: Jack Davis and Dylan Dwyer each scored twice and added two assists for the RedRaiders (7-4).

Dwyer won 11 of 14 faceoffs. John Moyer scored three and had an assist. Bryce Hanin and Cole Ritter each scored twice. Paul Tjoumakaris had two goals and an assist. Charlie Schutta added two assists and a goal. Chayston Labarr added two assists, and Mason Romanini scored once. Gavin Neal made four saves.

The Braves fell to 1-8.

Lower Cape May Reg. 15, Oakcrest 1: The Caper Tigers improved to 9-1.

Macky Bonner scored three and had two assists for the winners. Jake Robson and Brandon Loper each scored three. Taj Turner added three assists and two goals. Dennis Serra scored two and had two assists. Zac Castellano had two assists and scored once. Ryan Gibson scored once, and Chase Austin had an assist. Quinten Hagan made four saves.

For the Falcons (2-7), Nick Thavisack scored in the first quarter. Marek Guerrier won five faceoffs. Jorge Curtidor-Cornejo made 21 saves. No further information was available.

No. 8 Clearview Reg. 21, Cedar Creek 0: Landon Scully scored seven and added three assists for the Pioneers (7-3).

TJ Mills scored three and had two assists. Andrew Buck had four assists and two goals.

The Pirates fell to 6-4.