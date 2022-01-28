 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hannah Cappelletti sparks OC to win with hot outside shooting
Hannah Cappelletti sparks OC to win with hot outside shooting

Mainland Ocean City Girls Basketball

Mainland Regional High School plays Ocean City in girls basketball, in Linwood, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS

The Ocean City High School girls basketball took a big step toward qualifying for and a getting high seed in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament on Thursday

Sophomore guard Hannah Cappelletti sank four 3-pointers in the first quarter to propel the Red Raiders to a 49-41 win over Wildwood Catholic. Cappelletti finished with a game-high 21 points.

The game matched CAL division leaders.

Ocean City (8-5) leads the National Division. Wildwood Catholic (11-4) is in first place in the United Division.

Junior Avery Jackson scored 12 for Ocean City. Senior Marin Panico scored six of her nine points in the fourth quarter to help clinch the victory for the Red Raiders.

Carly Murphy sparked Wildwood Catholic with 12.

Wildwood Catholic 15 11 9 6 - 41

Ocean City 22 10 5 12 – 49

WC- Casiello 11, Mikulski 7, Murphy 12, McCabe 6, Vogdes 3, Flickinser 2

OC- Cappelletti 21, Jackson 12, Ritzel 3, Monteleone 2, Vliet 2, Panico 9

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
