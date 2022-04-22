Hanna Watson's big game leads Spirit past EHT: Roundup

Hanna Watson scored a team-leading six goals and added four assists to lead the Holy Spirit High School girls lacrosse team to a 17-12 victory over Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game Friday.

Maggie Cella scored four and had two assists for the Spartans (6-3). Maddie Abbott had three goals and five assists. Kira Murray and Leah Corkhill each scored twice and had two assists. Holy Spirit led 9-6 at halftime.

For the Eagles (5-4), Hayley Henderson and Emily Gargan each scored four. Sagie Broschard added two goals. Suhayla Johnson-Ramirez made 10 saves.

No. 10 Lacey Twp. 13, Pinelands Reg. 1: Madelyn Bell and Kayleigh Flanegan each scored three and had an assist for host Lacey (7-2), which is ranked 10th in The Press Elite 11. Zoe Smith scored three. Madison MacGillivray added two goals and an assist. Maeve Meehan made six saves. Diana Riley made three.

The Wildcats fell to 2-4.

Baseball

No. 10 St. Joseph 14, Lower Cape May Reg. 1: The Wildcats (7-0) scored five runs n the second inning and eight in the sixth. Ty Powell had two RBIs and scored twice. Tyler Bowman pitched a complete game with five strikeouts. Scott Digerolamo, Nick Melchiore and Cohl Mercado each drove in two and scored twice. Mercado also homered. Gavin Ramsi and Lucas Middleman each scored twice.

The Caper Tigers fell to 2-6.

Cape May Tech 4, GCIT 2: The score was 2-2, but Cape May Tech scored one run in the top of the sixth and seventh innings. Tyler McDaniel had a double and a run for the Hawks (3-5), and Ronald Neenhold had a hit and two RBIs. James Murray, Nick Boehm and Shelton Marsden each added hits. For host GCIT (4-4), Jacob Jardel went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Softball

Holy Spirit 11, Cumberland Reg. 5: Alex Graffius and Mia Merlino each had three RBIs for the Spartans (2-5). Graffius also went 4 for 4 with a double and home run. Faith Schmidt scored twice. Mia Merlino pitched a complete game and struck out 12 for her first varsity win. Merlino also hit her third homer of the season.

Cioni Simmons tripled and scored twice for the Colts (1-8). Abigail Pino singled twice. Gianna Trexler struck out three in six innings.

Central Reg. 3, Pinelands Reg. 2: Central scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to go up 3-2. Haeven Conover went 2 for 3 with a run and two RBIs for the Golden Eagles (6-3), Kelsey Lowden was 2 for 3 with a double and a run. Winning pitcher Bethanne Doderer went the distance and gave up six hits, with one walk and four strikeouts. For visiting Pinelands (5-5), Hannah Theuret had a double, a run and an RBI, and Arianna Loftus doubled. Wildcats pitcher Elianna Meola gave up seven hits, struck out four and walked two.

Boys volleyball

Hammonton 2, Collingswood 1: The visiting Blue Devils (7-1) rallied to win with set scores of 25-20, 18-25 and 25-20. Aiden Nicholls had eight kills and 22 digs, and Emmanuel Waugh added seven kills, six blocks and 33 digs. Francesco Angelastro contributed five blocks, 22 digs and 22 assists, and Daniel Sulzner had six blocks, 22 digs and four aces. Collingswood dropped to 6-4.

Lacey Twp. 2, Toms River South 1: The Lions (2-5) won by set scores of 14-25, 25-18, 25-21. For Lacey, Paul Introna led with 14 assists to go with six digs. Mason Mozal had 15 digs and five service points. Anthony Cooper added 12 kills and four digs. Brayden Jiminez had nine service points, seven digs and four kills.

Toms River South fell to 2-6.

Egg Harbor Twp. 2, ACIT 0: The Eagles (4-4) won by set scores of 27-25, 25-20. For ACIT (2-8), George Nikos had seven kills and three digs. Erick Perez added nine digs. Timothy Creelman had seven service points, seven assists and three kills. Narshid Cruz finished with six digs.

