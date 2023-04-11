The Holy Spirit High School girls lacrosse team dominated the second half to beat visiting Our Lady of Mercy Academy 20-4 in a Cape-Atlantic League game Tuesday.

Hanna Watson scored six goals for the Spartans (2-0) and added four assists, five ground balls and five draw controls. Brielle Soltys scored six and had one assist and 12 draw controls. Holy Spirit led 9-4 at halftime and outscored OLMA 11-0 in the second half.

The Spartans are No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.

Maddie Abbott scored three and had two assists, and Kendall Murphy had one goal and three assists. Marissa Gras had two saves. The Villagers fell to 2-1.

Middle Twp. 19, Millville 5: Maddyn McAnaney scored six for the Panthers (1-2). Abbie Teefy added six assists and two goals. Eliza Billingham scored four and had two assists. Hailie Seitz finished with four assists and scored two. Carmen O'Hara scored four and added an assist. Allison Brady and Olivia Rodgers each made four saves.

The Thunderbolts fell to 0-3.

No. 5 Haddonfield 8, No. 7 Ocean City 7: Madison Wenner and Delainey Sutley each scored two for the Red Raiders (2-1). Kelsea Cooke added two assists. Katie Pierce, Brynn Culmone and Gracie Pierce each scored once. Ellie Kutschera made nine saves.

Ava Keenan scored three for Haddonfield (2-2), which led 7-5 at halftime. Lexi Gwaku made six saves.

Mainland Reg. 14, Cedar Creek 1: Ava Sheeran and Eva Blanco each scored three goals and had one assist for visiting Mainland (2-2). Sheeran also had 10 draw controls and five ground balls. Lani Ford contributed two goals and an assist. Jane Meade and Avery Notaro each scored twice, and Lynn McLaughlin and Madison Taylor both added a goal. Kylie Kurtz made three saves. Mia McCall scored for Cedar Creek (2-1) and Sierra Sketers had five saves.

Toms River North 10, Lacey Twp. 6: Zoey Smith scored five goals for visiting Lacey (1-2) and had five draw controls and four ground balls. Maeve Meehan had 19 stops.

Kristen Redding had three goals and two assists for T.R. North, and Madi Eollo had three goals. Gianna Gray made five saves.