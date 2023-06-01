Hanna Watson scored five goals to go with five assists to lead the top-seeded Holy Spirit High School girls lacrosse team to a 22-6 victory over ninth-seeded St. Elizabeth in a state Non-Public Group B quarterfinal game Thursday.

Maddie Abbott and Lauren Cella each scored four for the Spartans (13-4), who are No. 10 in The Press Elite 11. Brielle Soltys added 14 draw controls to go with three goals and an assist. Kendall Murphy scored twice and added an assist. Maren DePersenaire scored two.

Laura Livingston contributed two assists.Taylor Lyons added two assists and scored once. Riley McNulty also scored one. Livingston and Lyons each added three ground balls. Marissa Gras made three saves.

Grace Gehm scored twice for St. Elizabeth (8-11). Madelyn Moore made five saves.

Holy Spirit will host the winner of fifth-seeded Saddle River Day and fourth-seeded Bishop Eustace in the semifinals Tuesday.

Boys tennis

South Jersey Group II semifinals

(2) Cumberland Reg. 3, (6) Haddon Heights 2

Singles: Samuel Falk C d. Wesley Mazzucco 6-4, 6-2; Luke Fischer C d. Ben Mazzucco 6-0, 4-6, 6-4; Perry Stanger C d. Ryan Connor 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles: Matt Underwood and Padraig Kearns HH d. Blake Modri and Asher Kennedy 6-2, 6-2; Gavin Whitham and Colin Kirk HH d. Chase Sheppard and Angel Perez 6-3, 6-4

Note: The Colts will travel to top-seeded Haddonfield in the championship Monday.

Records: Cumberland 23-1; Haddon Heights 17-7

South Jersey Group III semifinals

(4) Moorestown 4, (1) Ocean City 1

Singles: Nick Styliades M d. Charles DiCicco 4-6, 6-2, 6-1; Ajay Shah M d. Chris Ganter 6-2, 6-3; Xander Giannone M d. Sawyer Lomax 6-4, 7-5

Doubles: Pat Lonergan and Jackson Barnes C d. Arjun Rabinowitz and Rahul Rabinowitz 6-2, 2-6, 6-2; Caleb Liu and Charlie Schlindwein M d. Tracy Steingard and Colin Bowman 6-4, 4-6, 6-0

Records: Moorestown 18-7; Ocean city 18-3

Softball

Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference semifinals

Atlantic Christian 12, Gloucester Christian 4: Paige Noble pitched a complete game and struck out 18. Evangelina Kim doubled and hit a grand slam for the Cougars (15-2). Alli Schlundt doubled. Atlantic Christian scored seven in the second inning. The Cougars will play Pilgrim Academy in the TSCAC championship a 1 p.m. Saturday at Stockton University.