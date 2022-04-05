Hanna Watson scores 4, leads Spirit past Middle: Roundup

Hanna Watson scored four goals and added four assists to lead the Holy Spirit High School girls lacrosse team to a 14-12 victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Tuesday.

Maggie Cella and Maddie Abbott each scored three and added an assist for the Spartans (2-1). Kira Murray scored twice and added two assists. Emma Watson had two goals and an assist. Leah Corkhill had 12 draw controls and two assists. Piper Martin made sven saves.

Holy Spirit led 9-6 at halftime.

Brianna Robinson scored five for the Panthers (1-2). Maddyn McAnaney had three goals, Abbie Teefy two. Eliza Billingham added two assist. Holly Mader scored once and had an assist. Hailie Seitz also had one goal.

Amelia Slick made 11 saves.

Lacey Twp. 15, Brick Twp. 10: Zoey Smith, Kayleigh Flanegan and Madison MacGillivray each scored four for the Lions (4-0). Shyanne Nucifora added two goals and two assists. Madelyn Bell scored once. Flanegan, Isabelle Merola and Delaney Dittenhofer each had an assist. Smith had seven draw controls and six ground balls. Maeve Meehan made nine saves.

Clare Ashe scored four for Brick (2-1).

Boys lacrosse

St. Rose 12, Barnegat 7: James Magrini scored five for St. Rose (4-0). The Bengals fell to 2-2. No further information was available.

Baseball

Wildwood 22, Clayton 10: Ernie Troiano went 4 for 5 with a three-run homer and seven RBIs for the visiting Warriors (2-1). Junior Hans was 3 for 4 with a double, four runs and two RBIs, and Harley Buscham went 2 for 3 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs. Ryan Troiano doubled. Winning pitcher Joey Mormile went four innings in the five-inning game and gave up nine hits and four earned runs. He walked one and struck out five.

For Clayton (0-2), Michael Manera, Isaac Taylor and Mark Manera each had two hits.

Atlantic Christian 10, Cumberland Christian 0: John Hannum pitched three scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts for the Cougars. He only allowed one hit and walked none. Adam Schlundt went 3 for 3.

Softball

Pinelands Reg. 14, Lacey Twp. 5: The visiting Wildcats (2-0) had a 9-0 lead after three innings. For Lacey (2-1), pitcher Sarah Zimmerman went 3 for 3 with a double, a triple and two RBIs. Zimmerman gave up nine hits, struck out nine and walked nine. Lacey’s Chelsea Melkowits was 2 for 3 with two runs and Caitlin Jerabek doubled.

Clayton 15, Wildwood 0: Clayton’s Allyson Koerner struck out 12 in four innings, and Madison Manera struck out two in one to combine for a no-hit shutout. Allyson Koerner homered. Gianna Muhaw had two triples. Clayton (2-1) scored 10 in the first inning. Charlotte Kilian struck out one in five innings for the Warriors (1-1).

Deptford 9, Cumberland Regional 5: Winning pitcher Cameron Messer gave up 11 hits and five run, walked five and struck out 11. Messner went 2 for 3 with a double. Deptford improved to 2-1.

For the host Colts (0-1), Cioni Simmons was 2 for 3 with a run, and Katelyn Edminster scored twice. Cumberland pitcher Gianni Trexler struck out six and walked seven, and had a double.

Atlantic Christian 21, Cumberland Christian 1: Atlantic Christian freshman Ava Nixon pitched a four-inning no-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Evangelina Kim was 4 for 4 with a triple for the host Cougars (2-1), and Taylor Sutton and Alli Lushina each went 4 for 4 with a double. Cumberland Christian fell to 0-1.

Girls track and field

Mainland Reg. 137, Atlantic City 2: Mainland won 15 of 16 events Tuesday.

For the Mustangs, Emma Smith won the 100-meter dash in 13.1 seconds. Ava McDole won the 1,600 run in 6:00. Camryn Dirkes won the javelin (115.6). She also won the triple jump (34-3.50). Kasey Bretones won the 400 (1:04.10), Gillian Lovett the 800 (2:30). Cadence Fitzgerald took first in the shot put (33-5.50) and discus (113.2).

For Atlantic City, Luz Velez, Marilenia Echevarria, Kayla Wright and Samantha Pereira won the 1,600 relay in 4:55.4

Boys track and field

Mainland Reg. 115, Atlantic City 25: Mainland won 12 of the 16 events.

Will Murray won the long jump (21-8.50) and the 100 dash (11.1) for the Mustangs. Liden Wineland won the 1,600 (4:44.40). Cody Pierce finished first in the 400 run (51.4) and the 200 dash (22.2). Billy Weldon won the shot put (39-8.74) and the discus (94.8). Steph Jones won the javelin (99.6).

Darius McClinton won the 400 intermediate hurdles (100.9) and the 110 high hurdles (17.5) for the Vikings. Adonis Hernandez won the 800 (2:14.5). Alesi Echervarria, McClinton, Lance Williams and Hernandez won the 1,600 run (3:42.7).

Girls golf

Lacey Township 223, Toms River South 234

At Lacey Township (par 36)

TRS: Hailey Leatherman 57, Abbie Gresek 58, Caitlyn Szczypinski 60.

LT: Madison Zrinski 51, Lily Hodgson 54, Sophia Wolfarth, Haley Austin 60.

Records: TRS 1-1; Lacey 3-1

Boys volleyball

Jackson Liberty 2, Lacey Twp. 0: Jackson won with set scores of 25-9 and 25-15. Channing Williams led host Jackson with 10 kills. Dollir Churyumov had 26 assists, and Zach Rowan added 10 digs, six service points and two aces. No information about the Lions (1-1) were available.

Pinelands Reg. 2, Donovan Catholic 0: The Wildcats (1-0) won 25-19, 25-19. Brogan Duelly had 11 kills and two digs for Pinelands. Zack Kay added 11 assists, five service points and four digs. Dan Brunke also had 11 assists. Ethan Woods finished with seven digs, five kills, five service points and two aces. Ryan McCorry had nine digs and eight service points.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

