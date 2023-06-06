ABSECON — Hanna Watson needed just two goals and two assists.

The Holy Spirit High School girls lacrosse standout began Tuesday with 198 goals and 198 assists for 396 points. Averaging 4.06 assists and 3.24 goal per game, she was primed to reach three major career milestones.

The junior got five assists and scored two goals to lead top-seeded Holy Spirit to a 14-6 victory over fifth-seeded Saddle River Day School in a state Non-Public B semifinal game at Ed Byrnes Stadium. She now has 203 assists to go with 200 goals for 403 points in her career.

Watson scored her 200th career goal with 2 minutes, 47 seconds remaining in the game.

“It was definitely very stressful,” Watson said. “Obviously, I was nervous. But I knew if I just stayed calm and played my game then I could reach my goal. ... I just kept moving and cutting and waiting for my teammates to pass me the ball so I could make my goal.”

The Spartans (14-4), ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11, also defeated the Rebels (11-9) in the semifinals last season before losing the final to Princeton Day School. Holy Spirit will play second-seeded Montclair Kimberley in the state final Friday at Hunterdon Central High School. Montclair Kimberly beat the top-seeded and defending champion Panthers 11-8 in the other semifinal.

“It’s nice,” Holy Spirit coach Kylie Primeau said. “Pretty cool to have a similar matchup to last year. A little bit different because we had home-field advantage this year. But ultimately, the game plan was the same — manage the clock and make sure we took care of the ball.

“I’m super excited for Friday and proud of my team. Shout-out to Hanna for her 400th-career point with getting her 200th goal and 200th assist."

Holy Spirit led 6-1 at halftime.

“I feel like we really played tough throughout the whole game,”’ Watson. “We didn’t start off flat in one half and get even in the other. We were pretty even throughout. We really worked hard. The defense was outstanding. On offense, we were really patient and played our game.”

Lauren Cella scored twice in the opening 11 minutes to give the Spartans a 2-0 lead. Just 42 seconds later, Maddie Abbott scored off an assist from Taylor Lyons to extend the lead to 3-0. Saddle Day’s Nia Carrera scored midway through the first half, cutting the Rebels’ deficit to 3-1.

Cella, Brielle Soltys and Watson each scored in less than four minutes to make it 6-1 at halftime. Saddle Day’s MC Salter kept her team within range with seven first-half saves, some off of Spartans’ free position shots. She finished with 14 saves.

“They played tough all the way until the end,” Primeau said. “We knew their goalie was good coming in, so we emphasized shot placement. She still got us on quite a few shots. Ultimately, we just kept pressing, and we didn’t let that stop us from going to the goal.”

Saddle Day was able to get some takeaways in the game, but the Rebels would too often lose possession quickly. Overall, Holy Spirit dominated on both ends of the field. Marissa Gras grass made three saves for the Spartans.

Cella and Soltys each scored four goals, and Soltys added three assists to go with eight draw controls and four ground balls. Abbott added five draw controls, two goals and an assist. Kendall Murphy added three forced turnovers and two goals. Taylor Lyons contributed two ground balls and an assist. Ella Petrosh added four forced turnovers and two ground balls.

Most of the Spirit team returned from last year’s trip to the state final.

“The fact we have a little more experience returning rather than being the first time, we know a little more what to expect,” Primeau said. “We have been preparing for this the whole season. I think as long as we play our game and come ready to play, we are going to compete.”

Madison Minicucci scored a team-leading three for Saddle Day. Holy Spirit outscored its opponent 10-5 in the second half, including three goals from Soltys.

Now, Watson and her teammates hope to do what they just fell short of last spring: win a state title.

"As a team, we have to go into it like any other game. We can’t look at it as the state championship because that causes nervousness,” she said. “We just have to look at it as any other game and play how we play and be patient and hustle throughout the entire game.”

